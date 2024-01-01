Awarathon

Awarathon is a dynamic tool for video-roleplay-led sales coaching. Our virtual training environment leverages AI to help your sales teams make effective, winning pitches. Awarathon works with middle-market organizations to impact their sales-readiness. Our platform leverages artificial intelligence and video roleplay to enhance sales training effectiveness and help your teams make the perfect pitch. We have helped our clients (across financial services, technology, healthcare, and education solutions sectors) become sales-ready and have more consistent, confident sales teams. Awarathon is headquartered in Mumbai – India’s Maximum City. We started life with the ambition to spread social awareness (it’s what inspired our name). Over time, we have evolved into technological changemakers, while ensuring that our social commitments in education and equal opportunity continue meaningfully.

