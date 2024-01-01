Avocademy

We teach UX/UI design and then help people get great jobs. Avocademy was born from a need for more diverse designers. Current design programs are expensive and not accessible. We make it accessible for anyone to break into the field and change careers. Our students are 75% women, 65% BIPOC, & 33% LGBTQ+.

