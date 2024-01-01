Top Avataar Alternatives
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Dopple.ai
dopple.ai
Dopple uses innovative technology to bring products to life on-screen, enabling a digital buying experience that is faster, more accurate, and provides a better overall experience. Our 3D product visualization and configuration capabilities integrate with other software providers to enable a connect...
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia ...
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technol...
Moderlry
modelry.ai
Modelry is the end-to-end 3D product visualization platform, that empowers global e-commerce leaders to generate amazing product visuals and AR experiences using 3D models.
Syte
syte.ai
Spot It. Shop It. Drive eCommerce performance with a visual search experience that connects shoppers with products they’ll love. Syte’s product discovery platform empowers your shoppers to instantly find fashion, jewelry and home decor items they’ll adore with inspiring, visual search journeys that...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.
Searchspring
searchspring.net
Searchspring is one of the original and most trusted ecommerce solutions. Over the last 16 years, Searchspring has developed an entire ecommerce suite of products to help online stores deliver the ultimate shopper experience through Search, Merchandising, Personalization, and Reporting. Searchspring...
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
LEVAR
levar.io
Start driving more conversions today with 3D and augmented reality shopping experiences from LEVAR. Create and distribute 3D/AR product models on your eCommerce store and across all of your marketing and sales channels—product pages, email, SMS, social media, and landing pages. LEVAR’s exact-to-scal...
Cylindo
cylindo.com
Hundreds of furniture companies partner with Cylindo to get superior product visuals across the entire furniture buyer journey. We have created a platform that goes beyond high-quality product visualization and gives furniture businesses versatile assets they can leverage across multiple touchpoints...
Zakeke
zakeke.com
Zakeke is a cloud platform empowering over 10.000 retailers and brands to offer their customers a complete set of tools for Visual Customization for web-to-print, 3D & AR Configuration, Virtual Try-On and more. Customers became creators, being able to customize products with texts, images, materials...
Findify
findify.io
Findify is a Search & discovery personalization platform, powered by data and machine learning. Built for ecommerce sites to accelerate growth.
Emersya
emersya.com
Emersya's Interactive 3D is an all-in-one medium that allows customers to: - Explore products inside & out, from all angles and in great detail - Browse interactive product visuals of the highest quality - Learn about a product's story through enriched content - Simulate & try out product features i...
VNTANA
vntana.com
VNTANA is a SaaS platform that makes 3D asset production and distribution fast and scalable. 3D is driving high ROI in B2B and B2C sales (2x conversion lift and 40% reduction in returns), but implementing 3D has required a lot of manual work from 3D artist which is time consuming and expensive. VNTA...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
edrone
edrone.me
edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them ...
commonsku
commonsku.com
commonsku is software specifically designed for the promotional products industry. It's a CRM, Order Management, and eCommerce platform wrapped up in one sophisticated hub. With software that intuitively connects distributors and suppliers, commonsku is like a breath of fresh air for your team.
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter helps companies benefit from real-time machine learning-based recommendations natively in their digital properties (web, mobile, email, push, etc). Our technology is comparable with what the leading Web properties (Youtube, Amazon, etc) have built for their sections like “Recommended for...
Salesfire
salesfire.co.uk
Salesfire provides retailers with data-led, intelligent customer journey optimisation solutions that guide online shoppers through the buying funnel and retain them within the ecosystem. Leveraging customer insights, Salesfire empowers businesses to boost on-site engagement, personalise user experie...
MakerSights
makersights.com
MakerSights is the only assortment management workspace, empowering retail brands to take a consumer-obsessed approach to product strategy and enabling them to create more products that people love – and less of what they don’t. The MakerSights Workspace unites cross-functional teams, from design an...
Prefixbox
prefixbox.com
Prefixbox’s AI Search, AI Navigation, AI Recommend, and Insights & Experimentation solutions improve the shopping experience for increased conversion rate and revenue. Prefixbox 𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 uses the latest search technology to understand meaning. By combining vector, large language models (LLM...
Toolio
toolio.com
Toolio is a cloud-based Merchandising Platform that automates critical workflows, provides real-time insights, and enables remote collaboration. We empower retailers to save time and make faster, data-driven merchandising decisions that lead to inventory optimization, increased profitability, and re...
Potions
get-potions.com
Potions is the only market player capable of personalizing online shopper journeys without relying on cookies. Its unique technology is a future-proof solution in light of the impending end of third-party cookies, enabling websites to boost their revenue by 12% to 25% through increased conversion ra...
PureClarity
pureclarity.com
PureClarity is one of the leading providers of intelligent ecommerce personalisation and provides the perfect solution for businesses whether B2C or B2B to increase online revenue, average order value, online conversion rate and also build a loyal customer database. PureClarity allows you to provide...
Adobe Commerce
business.adobe.com
The experience makes all the difference. Grow with Adobe Commerce. Adobe Commerce is a flexible and scalable commerce platform that lets you create uniquely personalized B2B and B2C experiences, no matter how many brands you have. Formerly Magneto.
Productsup
productsup.com
Productsup is the leading product-to-consumer (P2C) platform enabling manufacturers, brands, service providers, and marketplaces to turn commerce anarchy into commercial success. The Productsup P2C platform offers a range of solutions like feed management, marketplace experience and social commerce,...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...