AutoRegex is a powerful tool that enables users to convert from English to Regular Expression (RegEx) using Natural Language Processing (NLP). This website makes it easy to create RegEx patterns without the need for extensive knowledge of the syntax. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), AutoRegex can automatically translate between English and RegEx, allowing users to create complex RegEx patterns without any manual coding. The website offers a range of plans to suit different needs, and users can sign in using their Google or email account. AutoRegex has been featured on multiple websites, and was built with love by @GD3KR.

Website: autoregex.xyz

