Attestiv is an AI content detection and digital media forensics tool aimed to safeguard digital assets and uncover fake or manipulated media, such as photos, videos, and documents. The tool uses patented AI technology to authenticate uploaded media, ensuring that shared information is secure. In real time via mobile devices, APIs, or the Attestiv web portal, photos, videos, and documents are fingerprinted and validated without alterations. The core functionality of Attestiv lies in its ability to protect businesses and organizations from potential harm due to misuse of altered or fabricated digital media. The platform is designed to meet the requirements of diverse sectors, including insurance, financial services, news and media among others. Attestiv has found its application in personal property and commercial quoting, claims, renewals, inspections, and in prevention of fraud and losses arising due to manipulated media. Moreover, the platform fortifies the integrity of news and media content with authentication and traceability. Besides, its technology validates critical data for industries like IoT, Real Estate, Shipping, Automotive, and Construction. In essence, Attestiv is an AI-based solution committed to promoting digital truthfulness, thereby minimizing risk and protecting the reputation of users and organizations.

Website: attestiv.com

