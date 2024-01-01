Top AssessFirst Alternatives
Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings launched in November 2004. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. As a single-topic search engine, it...
Blinkist
blinkist.com
Blinkist empowers busy professionals with powerful ideas, so they can broaden their perspectives, be more creative, make better decisions and ultimately grow and thrive in all areas of life. We distill key ideas from 5,500+ nonfiction books and podcasts from 27 categories in an engaging format you c...
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open source, feature-rich, secure and scalable learning management system that integrates seamlessly with other platforms and can be customised for any teaching or training method you choose. With fresh and intuitive interfaces, Moodle has solutions suitable for K-12, higher education, ...
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Kahoot! Create
kahoot.com
Create your own kahoots and learn something new! Kahoot! brings the magic of learning for students, teachers, office superheroes, trivia fans and lifelong learners. Kahoot! is a game-based learning platform that brings engagement and fun to 1+ billion players every year at school, at work, and at h...
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is the leading Digital Frontline Workplace platform. Featuring Task Management, Communications, Learning, Self Service and an exclusive open shift marketplace technology designed to work with your current WFM solution. Trusted by iconic brands including Shell, Ulta, Couche-Tard, TJX, AEO, Wo...
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...
TestGorilla
testgorilla.com
Are you hiring? Did you know you can identify the best candidates with talent assessments? TestGorilla gives you the best tools to evaluate job applicants’ skills and make better hiring decisions faster. Our library of skills tests gives you the best predictive value to help you identify top candida...
Evalgator
evalgator.com
Evalgator is a web-based digital assessment and evaluation platform designed to simplify the hiring process. It can be used to evaluate candidates for technical and non-technical positions as the platform supports multiple question formats such as coding, descriptive, multiple choice, and fill in th...
getAbstract
getabstract.com
Know better. Do better. What can you learn in 15 minutes? By providing easy access to summarized expert knowledge, getAbstract helps organizations and individuals worldwide use knowledge efficiently.
Interviewer.AI
interviewer.ai
Our ATS Lite platform automates 80% of the pre-screening process with AI-powered one-way video interviews. Screen candidates more efficiently Get 50% off this month with promo code INTERVIEW50. Let us identify your top candidates so you can make great hires more efficiently. Sign up for a free trial...
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC,...
HiPeople
hipeople.io
Hiring top talent is a critical task that requires a thorough screening process. Modern TA teams use HiPeople’s comprehensive screening toolkit to reduce screening time by 95%. Our state-of-the-art screening toolkit combines the power of AI-based assessments and automated reference checks, enabling ...
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase bring...
TestDome
testdome.com
TestDome offers work skill tests that help managers hire the best candidate faster. We offer tests for a wide range of industries, including programming, accounting, customer service, project management, and more. - Our 1000+ Questions test real-world problem solving. Get a refund if you find any of...
BrainStorm
brainstorminc.com
Equip your team with the only learning platform that’s purpose-built for software adoption. Accelerate onboarding, reduce support, deepen engagement, and grow usage. Whether you’re a Solution Provider onboarding new clients, an IT team needing a more scalable way to manage end-user training, or an L...
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email no...
ExpandShare
expandshare.com
ExpandShare is a cloud-based learning management system designed to help businesses and organizations elevate their entire employment lifecycle from onboarding through continual training.
The Predictive Index
predictiveindex.com
The Predictive Index believes that every business problem is a people problem. People data should guide every step of an employee’s journey, from the first interview to the big promotion—and it should guide your business strategy too. We call this “talent optimization,” and every part of our modular...
Spekit
spekit.com
Spekit is a just-in-time learning platform built for how we learn at work today. It delivers training and guidance when and where teams need to navigate new processes, technologies, and methodologies, without disrupting productivity. Spekit sits on top of any web-based application and integrates wit...
Crystal
crystalknows.com
For business professionals, meeting success hinges on effective preparation. Our mission is to ensure our customers feel well-prepared and confident before every important meeting. Crystal is the leading meeting preparation platform, trusted by over 1,000 organizations and Fortune 500 companies glob...
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon's LMS (Learning Management Software) allows you to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth. Give your teams the tools to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth – with L...
5Mins AI
5mins.ai
5Mins is a gamified, TikTok styled eLearning platform loved by thousands of teams in 80+ countries. We help employees build in-demand hard, soft and life skills in minutes with AI-powered micro-learning that's personalised to each user's role, function and aspirations. The extensive 15,000+ micro-co...
Vizzy
vizzy.com
Reinventing the CV to see a generation of talent like never before The Early Career recruitment landscape is rapidly evolving, with businesses seeking innovative methods to attract and understand the Gen Z talent pool. Traditional CVs often fail to capture the true essence of a candidate, leading to...
Spokn
getspokn.com
Spokn Stories is the easiest way to create employee videos. In minutes, you can create videos that level up your People and Comms programs, save you money by tapping your own internal voices, and build more human connection. Whether for internal comms, DEI, onboarding, talent brand, recruiting, or L...
GoSpotCheck
gospotcheck.com
GoSpotCheck by FORM unleashes the power of field teams to drive market execution with the only mobile solution that combines dynamic task management, industry-leading image recognition, photo reporting, field team communications, and advanced reporting – all within one easy-to-use platform. Guide te...
7taps
7taps.com
7taps has pioneered the concept of effective microlearning implementation in the enterprise L&D landscape 3 years ago, and we continue to dominate this space. We uniquely offer lightning-fast, high-quality microlearning creation that enables you to connect with learners wherever they are. 7taps scie...
Shiken
shiken.ai
Shiken.ai is a microlearning platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to promote faster, more efficient learning. The platform offers a variety of engaging educational content which include live quizzes, courses, and flashcards. It also features tools for mindfulness, taking notes and setting...