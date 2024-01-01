Top Assembly Alternatives
Microsoft Sharepoint
microsoft.com
SharePoint is a web-based collaborative platform that integrates with Microsoft Office. Launched in 2001, SharePoint is primarily sold as a document management and storage system, but the product is highly configurable and its usage varies substantially among organizations.
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is an American web software company based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was co‑founded in 1999 by Jason Fried, Carlos Segura, and Ernest Kim as a web design company called 37signals.Since mid‑2004, the company's focus has shifted from web design to web application development. Its first co...
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Excite, engage and seamlessly connect your company with Workvivo™. Employee engagement software designed to foster rich company culture. Book your demo here!
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Speakap
speakap.com
Speakap provides branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff, to support and inform their deskless workers from anywhere at any time. The solution, available on both mobile and desktop, connects workforces and empowers employees to pro...
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is the AI-powered intranet rated #1 for Google Workspace organizations. We create digital homes where organizations stay connected and drive efficiency by bringing order to information chaos, delivering structured knowledge management and coming together as one team. We create these digital h...
Process Street
process.st
Process Street is the world's first Process Management Platform powered by AI. We help teams share their core processes, and then transform them into powerful no-code workflows. Start with employee onboarding to set up new hires for success, then build all sorts of workflows like customer implementa...
Jostle
jostle.us
Jostle’s employee success platform is where everyone connects, communicates, and celebrates at work. It’s the heartbeat of our own company and has helped employees in over 1,000 organizations easily belong and contribute, anywhere, anytime. With industry-leading participation rates, we’re putting th...
Tixio
tixio.io
Tixio is a virtual workspace to organize your digital clutter, connect with team and sync real-time / asynchronously. Imagine the time you could save if you had everything at one place and the option to share at once. Manage unlimited bookmarks, notes, tasks and information on Tixio board. Organize ...
Motivosity
motivosity.com
Motivosity is the people-first Recognition and Rewards software that unifies your company and engages your employees through gratitude and social connection. We build an engaging experience for teams through community and connection, while encouraging frequent recognition & rewards, and providing ac...
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-p...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
Talkspirit
talkspirit.com
Work differently. Quite simply. Talkspirit simplifies the sharing of information, energizes exchanges and streamlines work, via an all-in-one collaborative platform.
Convo
convo.com
Convo is a business collaboration tool for fast-moving teams to centrally share, organize, and archive information securely. Our real time messaging and smart notifications can help complete projects faster than ever. With Convo, ask your team a question, share a project update, preview files, annot...
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Transform internal communications with an intranet software. Learn how Simpplr connects and engages employees to boost productivity and retention.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is the leading employee communications platform that helps connect your employees to purpose through communication and communities. Formerly COYO (Germany), Smarp (Finland) and Jubiwee (France)
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage facilitates communication, project management, running meetings, online collaboration and more by combining team chat, video conferencing, screen sharing, task management, file sharing, and ... Show More eal-time team document collaboration in a single cloud-based collaborative workspace.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation ...
Brightspot
brightspot.com
Fast. Headless. Modular. Brightspot® CMS helps globally-recognized companies transform business content and digital experiences by creating digital experiences at scale with astonishing speed.
Octonius
octonius.com
Say goodbye to the chaos and headaches of email tag. Octonius is the all-in-one work management platform your teams need to collaborate, execute, and deliver results faster. Work smarter, not harder, together.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked client portal is a leading online collaboration software. Secure, mobile and highly customisable. Share files, communicate, manage projects with ease.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 is an extension for SharePoint, featuring a library of custom-built Web Parts and ready-to-use tools. It simplifies the process of developing digital workplaces, saving users time by eliminating the need for complex coding and prolonged development processes. Designed specifically for S...
The Lean Way
theleanway.net
The Lean Way offers an engaging platform allowing you and your team to capture more opportunities for improvement, track the progress of each improvement and identify any bottlenecks in the process. The Lean Way will not only help you capture more opportunities; it will also help you implement more ...
Bisner
bisner.com
Empower stronger collaborations, robust relationships, and vibrant communication - all in one flexible platform. Keep everyone connected and build a dynamic community.
Workrede
workrede.com
Red e App is proven to create useful, meaningful, and efficient connections with your non-desk workforce.
Papyrs
papyrs.com
Build a beautiful wiki/intranet site with drag&drop or markdown. Easily share knowledge within your team or company.
Engynn
engynn-intranet.com
An intranet you'll LOVE. Looking for a simple and social company intranet software? Your intranet search ends here! Get started with a free trial in two minutes and see why companies across the globe trust Engynn intranet software.
Woliba
woliba.io
At Woliba, we redefine the workplace by seamlessly integrating wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single, mobile-friendly platform. Gone are the days of juggling multiple systems—Woliba consolidates it all. Our all-in-one solution not only streamlines processes but also transcends...