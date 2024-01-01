Artwork Flow is a creative management software powered by AI meant to transform the management and workflow of your brand assets. The product features digital asset management, enabling users to organize and retrieve assets quickly using artificial intelligence. It also offers brand compliance automation, workflow automation, online proofing, and creative automation. Brand asset management is assured through smart platform utilization to understand your needs to effectively manage your brand's reputation and identity. The software also offers a wide range of integrations with other tools and apps for a seamless experience.Different roles and industries find applicable solutions through Artwork Flow's feature-rich platform. Creative Operations Specialists, Marketing Heads, CMOs, Brand Managers, and Designers are among its users. Its industry-specific solutions target wineries, direct-to-consumer service providers, and the food and beverage sector, among others. Artwork Flow's use cases involve streamlining creative operations, managing label design software, automating ad customization, and managing brand guidelines. The platform offers several tools for proofing like a font finder, online measurement scale, and online spell checker. To aid users' experience, resources such as blogs, guides, webinars, and customer stories are provided. Lastly, Artwork Flow also provides free tools like an artwork proofing tool to assist with the creative process.

Website: artworkflowhq.com

