ArtRoom AI is a local Graphical User Interface (GUI) tool that enables users to create AI-generated art without needing to write code. It uses a technology called Stable Diffusion to generate artworks. ArtRoom AI is available to download as an executable file for Windows operating systems and is approximately 200 megabytes in size. After downloading the file, users can install the program and create AI-generated art with an intuitive and easy-to-use interface. The program also has a blog feature, where users can read up on the latest news and updates in the world of AI-generated art, as well as a download section where users can access additional resources and downloads related to ArtRoom AI. The website also offers a secure checkout service to purchase artworks and other products from ArtRoom AI.

Website: artroom.ai

