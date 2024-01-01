Top ArborXR Alternatives
Contentful
contentful.com
The Contentful® Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together to create once and reuse for any digital experience. The API-first platform integrates easily with data sources and new functionality as digital experiences and technology evolve. With built-in orchestration, ...
Contentstack
contentstack.com
Contentstack is the industry's only fully automated composable digital experience platform, powered by the #1 headless CMS. Contentstack empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is a 3D asset management platform for developers and companies to store, secure, and share 3D content in real-time across their organization and beyond. We offer a 3D-first content management system (CMS) and delivery network (CDN), asset compression and conversion tools, and...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens utilizes mixed reality for project coordination by providing precise alignment of holographic data on the job site, enabling workers to review their models overlaid in the context of the physical environment.