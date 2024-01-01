Aragorn

Aragorn

Automate employee data from everywhere to anywhere. Aragorn makes it possible for your People Ops and IT teams to streamline employee data integration from any source point to any vendor or application system— whether through API, EDI, Webhook, or file feeds.

