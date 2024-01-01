Top Apptimized Alternatives

Cisco

cisco.com

Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Space...

Progress

progress.com

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology profes...

PubNub

pubnub.com

PubNub is used by software development teams as part of a modern application stack to power features that require real-time communication and collaboration between users, at any scale. PubNub makes it easy to build experiences like chat apps, digital whiteboards, real-time dashboards with live updat...

Ably

ably.com

Ably solves the most complex and demanding aspects of realtime engineering, making it easy for developers to power and scale realtime apps like chat, multiplayer games, realtime GPS location updates, IoT device control, and more. To do this, we provide cloud infrastructure and APIs that help develop...

