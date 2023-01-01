WebCatalog

Top Appocalypsis Alternatives

Elicit

Elicit

elicit.org

The AI Research Assistant. Elicit is a GPT-3 powered research assistant. Elicit helps you classify datasets, brainstorm research questions, and search through publications.

ReviewCaddy

ReviewCaddy

reviewcaddy.com

ReviewCaddy is a tool that helps sellers collect opinion of their customer in a rich and interactive way about the items purchased by them from the website, it helps sellers to listen to their customer's voice and accordingly make updates on the product pages.

Hippoc

Hippoc

hippoc.ai

Marketers and Designers, are you tired of a lengthy, costly and revenue disconnected advertising design creation process? Hippoc Neuro-AI software predicts in seconds and with accuracy how to optimize your designs to maximize Click Through Rate, Conversion Rate and build long term brand loyalty (rea...

CredSpark

CredSpark

credspark.com

CREDSPARK TRANSFORMS CONTENT INTO PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCES THAT GENERATE UNIQUE DATA, DEEPEN RELATIONSHIPS, & DRIVE REVENUE.

Exatom

Exatom

exatom.io

We help you making your existing online forms perform better. Much better. Typically a two-digit percentage of visitors that start interacting with your form, don't turn unto converters. Why do they abandon your web form somewhere half-way or after a failed submit? Find out how your form performance...

emojicom

emojicom

emojicom.io

Collect feedback in an engaging way using emojis 🗣 Integrates easily with WordPress, Shopify, Medium and more. Try it now, It's free 🎉

BIK

BIK

bik.ai

BIK (bik.ai) is the most intelligent conversational marketing platform helping E-commerce businesses drive multiple ROI. This platform enables a brand to transact automation with Chatbots, manage multitasking with CRM, create customized broadcasts with campaigns & attain real-time growth insights. W...

