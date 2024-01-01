Applitools

Applitools is a test automation platform that uses AI to help teams ship flawless digital experiences without the hassle of the traditional testing practices. With Applitools Eyes and our next-gen testing cloud, Ultrafast Grid, developers and QA engineers can run tests to quickly validate frontend functionality, accessibility, and visual correctness with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Our Visual AI technology transforms how organizations approach quality by ensuring web and mobile applications appear and operate exactly as designed across any device, browser, OS, or native application. Applitools is fast, quick to integrate with any DevOps environment, easy to use by anyone on the team, and scalable to any size organization looking to increase speed and quality with every release – an outcome necessary to compete in today’s challenging business environment.
Categories:
Software Development
Software Testing Tools

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Applitools. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

