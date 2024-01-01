Top Apiiro Alternatives
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io is an AI-powered, multi-experience iPaaS that speeds time-to-integration from months to days, in a single platform. The Tray Universal Automation Cloud eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to automate sophisticated internal and external business processes. Underpinned by ...
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk (pronounced sneak) is a developer security platform for securing custom code, open source dependencies, containers, and cloud infrastructure all from a single platform. Snyk’s developer security solutions enable modern applications to be built securely, empowering developers to own and build se...
NexHealth
nexhealth.com
NexHealth is the leading patient engagement platform that integrates directly with health record systems. Your business workflows are made better with NexHealth's real-time online scheduling, automated appointment reminders, patient messaging, digital forms, online payments, reporting, virtual waitl...
Aurinko.io
aurinko.io
Aurinko powers core communications features, and offers out-of-the-box CRM sync logic, and ready-to-integrate Gmail and Outlook add-ons allowing business platforms (CRM, ATS, PM, PRM, LMS) to enable intelligent relationship management. *** CRM Sync Logic *** ENABLE INTELLIGENT RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMEN...
SOOS
soos.io
Application Security Posture Management Platform Your organization’s application security posture should be more than just a checklist. SOOS’s ASPM is a dynamic, comprehensive approach to safeguarding your application infrastructure from vulnerabilities across the Software Development Life Cycle (S...
Unified.to
unified.to
"One API to integrate the all" — We’re the Unified API developer platform for SaaS integrations. One customer integration request can take a software team months to build. With Unified.to, you can launch all the integrations your customers need in just hours. Unified.to is the only platform that giv...
Codat
codat.io
Codat helps banks build deeper connections with business customers. We offer products that make it easy to access, synchronize and interpret data from customers’ financial software for specific use cases, such as onboarding suppliers to commercial card programs and underwriting business loans. Codat...
Apideck
apideck.com
Apideck enables developers to build integrations at scale through a set of Unified APIs covering Accounting, CRM, HRIS, ATS, File Storage, Project Management and eCommerce. Saving time and maintenance cost so engineers can focus on the core product. We help global SaaS companies like Invoice2go, Deg...
The Code Registry
thecoderegistry.com
The Code Registry is the world's first AI-powered code intelligence and insights platform, designed to safeguard and optimize software assets for businesses. By providing an independent, secure replication of code repositories and delivering in-depth analysis and reporting, The Code Registry empower...
Scribe Security
scribesecurity.com
Scribe is a SaaS solution that provides continuous assurance for the security and trust worthiness of software artifacts, acting as a trust hub between software producers and consumers. Scribe centralized SBOM management system allows to effortlessly manage and share products SBOMs along with all th...
Endor Labs
endorlabs.com
The Endor Labs Software Supply Chain Security Platform addresses three key software supply chain security pain points and outcomes: Open Source Code Security: Endor Labs helps engineers improve application performance and minimize attack surface by selecting and maintaining secure & high quality dep...
Xygeni
xygeni.io
Secure your Software Development and Delivery! Xygeni Security specializes in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), using deep contextual insights to effectively prioritize and manage security risks while minimizing noise and overwhelming alerts. Our innovative technologies automatically d...
OX Security
ox.security
Security should be an integral part of the software development process, not an afterthought. Founded by Neatsun Ziv and Lion Arzi, two former Check Point executives, OX is the first and only Active Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Platform, consolidating disparate application security...
Cycode
cycode.com
Cycode is the only end-to-end software supply chain (SSC) security solution to provide visibility, security, and integrity across all phases of the SDLC. Cycode integrates with all of your software delivery pipeline tools and infrastructure providers to enable complete visibility and hardened securi...
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a developer-centric software security platform, providing advanced code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments. Our platform prioritizes real threats, reduces false-positives and makes Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) easily understandable. With Aikido, ensuring t...
Hotglue
hotglue.com
hotglue enables developers to offer native, user-facing SaaS integrations to your customers in minutes without sacrificing control over the data. By embedding hotglue into your web app, customers can connect their 3rd party SaaS apps without leaving your application, and you can confidently ingest a...
Integration Labs
integrationlabs.co
The Unified API for Business Financial Data. Integration Labs makes it easy to interact with your business customers' financial data. Leading SaaS, payments, and financial service companies use a single API to seamlessly retrieve and sync data across their customers' accounting, commerce, and paym...
Arnica
arnica.io
Arnica is a behavior-based software supply chain security platform for DevOps . Arnica proactively protects your software supply chain by automating the day-to-day security operations and empowering developers to own security without incurring risks or compromising velocity.