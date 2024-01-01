Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Apertium on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Apertium is a rule-based machine translation platform. It is free software and released under the terms of the GNU General Public License.

Website: apertium.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Apertium. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.