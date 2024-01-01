AntWalk

AntWalk

Website: antwalk.com

An employee up-skilling platform for fast growing companies. An up-skilling platform that empowers teams with continuous learning tracks to equip them with the right skills at the right time. Our up-skilling programs are customised to business objectives of organisations across sales, customer success, general management, technology & product functions & promote employee development by enhancing their existing competencies and developing newer ones.

