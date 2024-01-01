Anja

Anja

Website: anjahealth.com

Cord Blood Banking Reimagined. Helping pregnant parents save the most personal source of stem cells - from their umbilical cord and placenta - to unlock future disease treatments. Offering cord blood banking, cord tissue banking, and placenta stem cell banking.

