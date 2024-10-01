Top Wellfound Alternatives
Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings launched in November 2004. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. As a single-topic search engine, it...
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Headway for Business is the #1 downloaded corporate program that provides corporate bite-sized learning. Much research has shown that a person's focus span is getting shorter. So new challenges in corporate learning are: employees are developing slowly; they have gaps in soft skills. One of the best...
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help org...
Glassdoor
glassdoor.com
Glassdoor is a website where current and former employees anonymously review companies. Glassdoor also allows users to anonymously submit and view salaries as well as search and apply for jobs on its platform. In 2018, the company was acquired by the Japanese firm, Recruit Holdings, for US$1.2 bill...
Naukiri
naukri.com
Connect with 20,000+ employers. Apply to millions of job opportunities across top companies, industries and locations on India's No.1 jo site. Apply online. Post CV today.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
Handshake
joinhandshake.com
Handshake for Employers is the only all-in-one early talent recruiting platform with access to 10m+ responsive students and alumni. Across universities, community colleges, and alternative education programs (bootcamps, corporate learning programs), when students look for meaningful work that aligns...
ZipRecruiter
ziprecruiter.com
Rated #1 by employers in the U.S.*, ZipRecruiter simplifies applicant tracking, letting you easily manage, screen, and rate candidates. The dashboard allows you to view profiles, resumes, cover letters, and more. You can even integrate your own applicant tracking system so your team can use the syst...
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Faster hires, Better hiring. Zoho Recruit is a cloud based applicant tracking system that’s built to provide diverse, end-to-end hiring solutions for staffing agencies, corporate HRs and temporary workforce. With our intuitive recruiting software, make hiring effortless.
LinkedIn Recruiter
linkedin.com
Use the LinkedIn Recruiter app to stay on top of your recruiting when you’re on the go. Quickly respond to candidates as soon as they reply to your messages. Search LinkedIn’s entire network of 645M+ members and contact the right people for your open roles — all from your phone. Pick up work where y...
Metaview
metaview.ai
Make every interview an amazing interview. When scaling your teams, it's impossible to keep interviews consistent and high quality. Metaview provides unique data and analytics, and actionable feedback to help interviewers improve. The result is happier candidates, less bias, and a more efficient hi...
Monster
monster.com
Monster is your source for jobs and career opportunities. Search for jobs, read career advice from Monster's job experts, and find hiring and recruiting advice.
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is the next generation of recruitment software. Easy to implement and built with the latest technologies, the platform was designed to streamline and simplify recruitment processes from sourcing to onboarding and beyond. Hire better and faster by funneling your recruitment channels into one ...
Job Today
jobtoday.com
Job Today — recruitment & job search service. Apply to 10 jobs in Vietnam. New vacancies are added daily. Get set up in seconds & start chatting with employers in minutes!
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experienc...
Snagajob
snagajob.com
Snagajob is the #1 free, easy job finder app to find part-time jobs and full-time jobs, make job applications easier, get great career advice and more. Great for students, teens or anyone who needs flexible hours. Plus, Snagajob is better than Indeed, Monster or ZipRecruiter because we only have hou...
SignalHire
signalhire.com
SignalHire is the best and easiest way to get contact info on anyone on the web. Whether you're a recruiter or sourcer, sales or marketing manager you must have SignalHire ready at hand. Source across 350+ mln profiles aggregated from all around the web on SignalHire, use the browser extension to un...
Otta
otta.com
Only matches tailored to your preferences. Only the most exciting, innovative and fast-moving companies. Otta helps you find that job. The one that's your perfect match. Discover your top recommendations at exciting startups now.
InterviewAI
interviewai.io
Conduct Better Interviews With AI-Powered Questions. Streamline your interview process with InterviewAI. Our AI-powered platform generates tailored interview questions in real-time, making it easy to conduct efficient and effective interviews, so you can find the best candidate for the job.
Dice
dice.com
AI Cover Letter Generation is here! Enhance your applications and highlight your skills in the most effective way. The Dice Tech Careers App: Find your dream tech opportunity, get hired quickly, and grow your tech career ... all while on the go!
InfoJobs
infojobs.net
Come in and find the perfect job for you. Enter the leading job offers portal in Spain. InfoJobs, always better.
CareerBuilder
careerbuilder.com
An intuitive applicant tracking system to help you streamline your recruitment process and attract quality candidates.
BetterUp
betterup.com
Drive talent outcomes to transform business outcomes. Trade uncertainty for confidence with the only platform that braids coaching, science, and AI-fueled experiences to build the agility, resilience, and adaptability your organization needs to weather any storm.
Talent.com
talent.com
Find the right talent faster with Talent.com. Enterprise recruitment solutions for your business. Expect more from your candidate search platform. Customized strategies to finding qualified candidates and more at your fingertips. Meet your hiring needs with our campaign-based approach to digital rec...
JobDiva
jobdiva.com
JobDiva is the top recruiting and staffing ATS, CRM, and VMS focused on your success! JobDiva offers recruiters unlimited free training of its staffing & recruiting solution, including resume aggregation and applicant tracking. Request your free demo with JobDiva today!
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infini...
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC,...
Oorwin
oorwin.com
Oorwin is an AI-powered, all-in-one Customer Relationship Management, Applicant Tracking System, and Human Resources Management platform. Oorwin delivers phenomenal growth for staffing businesses with its integrated approach to sales, recruitment and HR.