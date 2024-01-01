Android Shadow Generator

Android Shadow Generator

Android Shadow Generator tool allows developers to easily generate and customize Android shadows for their applications. Some key features of the Android Shadow Generator include: * Fully Customizable Shadows: The tool provides a user-friendly interface to adjust various shadow properties, such as blur, color, and offset. Developers can fine-tune the shadow appearance to match their app's design. * 9-Patch Shadow Generation: The generated shadows are in the 9-patch format, which is a common way of representing scalable images in Android. This ensures the shadows can be resized without losing quality. * Basic, Fill & Outline, and Advanced Options: The tool offers different levels of customization, from basic shadow settings to advanced options like box size, padding lines, and side clipping. * Preview and Download: Developers can see a live preview of the generated shadow and download it in the appropriate format for use in their Android app. * Browser Compatibility: The tool works best with modern browsers, and it displays a message to users with outdated browsers, advising them to upgrade.

