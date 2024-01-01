Android Shadow Generator tool allows developers to easily generate and customize Android shadows for their applications. Some key features of the Android Shadow Generator include: * Fully Customizable Shadows: The tool provides a user-friendly interface to adjust various shadow properties, such as blur, color, and offset. Developers can fine-tune the shadow appearance to match their app's design. * 9-Patch Shadow Generation: The generated shadows are in the 9-patch format, which is a common way of representing scalable images in Android. This ensures the shadows can be resized without losing quality. * Basic, Fill & Outline, and Advanced Options: The tool offers different levels of customization, from basic shadow settings to advanced options like box size, padding lines, and side clipping. * Preview and Download: Developers can see a live preview of the generated shadow and download it in the appropriate format for use in their Android app. * Browser Compatibility: The tool works best with modern browsers, and it displays a message to users with outdated browsers, advising them to upgrade.

Website: inloop.github.io

