Amira Learning has developed the first intelligent reading assistant that listens to students as they read out loud, assesses mastery, and delivers personalized tutoring to accelerate reading mastery. The company was founded by a team of former engineers and executives from Pearson, IBM, ACT, and Renaissance and built from a foundation of 20 years of research from Carnegie Mellon University. Amira Learning’s mission is to help close the 43 million person literacy gap in America by creating personalized and engaging reading experiences for children. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised more than $40M from investors, including Owl Ventures, Authentic Ventures, Vertical Venture Partners, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Outcomes Collective, Google Assistant Fund, Amazon Alexa Fund, ReThink Education, and GSV AcceleraTE. It is currently being used by more than 2,500 schools, reaching nearly one million students across the United States and worldwide.

