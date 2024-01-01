The American Chemical Society is a congressionally chartered independent membership organization that represents professionals at all degree levels and in all fields of the chemical sciences. With more than 150,000 members, ACS is the world’s largest scientific society and one of the world’s leading sources of authoritative scientific information. A nonprofit organization, ACS is at the forefront of the evolving chemistry enterprise and the premier professional home for chemists, chemical engineers and related professions around the globe. ACS is dynamic and visionary, committed to “Improving all people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry.” This vision ─ developed and adopted by the ACS Board of Directors after broad consultation with the membership ─ fully complements the ACS Mission statement, which is “to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people.” Together, these two statements represent our ultimate reason for being and provide a strategic framework for our efforts. ACS publishes numerous scientific journals and databases, convenes major research conferences and provides educational, science policy and career programs in chemistry. We also give more than $22 million every year in grants for research in petroleum and related fields. We also play a leadership role in educating and communicating with policymakers and the general public about the importance of chemistry in our lives.

Website: acs.org

