Top Alternative Payments Alternatives

PayPal

PayPal

paypal.com

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American company operating a worldwide online payments system that supports online money transfers and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods like checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction si...

Venmo

Venmo

venmo.com

Pay. Get paid. Shop. Share. Venmo is a digital wallet that makes money easier for everyone from students to small businesses. More than 60 million people use the Venmo app for fast, safe, social payments.

Payoneer

Payoneer

payoneer.com

Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable any entrepreneur and...

Stripe

Stripe

stripe.com

Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.

Square

Square

squareup.com

Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...

Afterpay

Afterpay

afterpay.com

Afterpay pioneered a better way to pay. Customers shop now, pay over 6 weeks, and never pay interest. Merchants who partner with Afterpay reach the largest, most loyal shoppers in the world. More than 19M active customers have shopped with Afterpay globally and it is consistently rated in the Top 10...

Klarna

Klarna

klarna.com

Split any purchase into 4 interest-free payments. Online or in-store, it's easy with the Klarna app.

FreshBooks

FreshBooks

freshbooks.com

FreshBooks is an online accounting and invoicing platform that saves you time, automates your admin, and keeps your books organized and your business looking professional. FreshBooks believes financial recordkeeping should be easy and fast, but still detailed enough to satisfy your accountant. Try F...

HoneyBook

HoneyBook

honeybook.com

Voted No. 1 Client Management Software for Small Businesses. Secure clients faster with our all-in-one project, invoicing & payments management tool. Free 7 day trial.

Affirm

Affirm

affirm.com

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel grow...

Karbon

Karbon

karbonhq.com

Karbon is a Practice Management platform for accounting firms. It provides a truly collaborative platform to manage workflows, communicate with teams and deliver exceptional client work. By combining email, discussions, tasks and powerful workflows, Karbon aligns your team with a single place to com...

Zip

Zip

zip.co

Zip (previously Quadpay) is a leading Buy Now, Pay Later company providing fair and seamless solutions that simplify how people pay. With a growing presence across the globe, our mission is to be the first payment choice, everywhere and every day. We exist to create a world where people can live fea...

Sezzle

Sezzle

sezzle.com

Sezzle empowers shoppers to purchase today, and make 4 interest-free payments over 6 weeks! Increase your conversions, AOV and customer satisfaction.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.

Airwallex

Airwallex

airwallex.com

Airwallex's cloud-native platform has been engineered to take the friction out of your global payments and financial operations. Whether you're a global business looking to save time and money as you scale, or a forward-thinking enterprise that's ready to build your own financial products, Airwallex...

Melio

Melio

meliopayments.com

Melio is a free vendor/bill payment tool that maximizes cash flow and minimizes busywork. Pay vendor bills using bank transfer or debit card for free even if they only accept checks! You can also use your credit card where cards are not accepted to hold onto your cash longer and earn card rewards! A...

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expe...

GoCardless

GoCardless

gocardless.com

GoCardless is on a mission to become the world’s bank payment network. Setting people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of out-dated payment methods, with simple and secure direct bank payment solutions. Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated recurring payments. And use our...

Clover

Clover

clover.com

Clover replaces your cash register, payment terminal, receipt printer, and barcode scanner with an integrated suite of products. Accept credit cards, EMV and Apple Pay.

Laybuy Personal

Laybuy Personal

laybuy.com

Buy now and pay over 6 weekly interest-free installments with one way to pay, with Laybuy. New brands added daily, so check back!

Paystack

Paystack

paystack.com

Modern online and offline payments for Africa. Paystack helps businesses in Africa get paid by anyone, anywhere in the world.

Mollie

Mollie

mollie.com

Mollie removes barriers for companies of all sizes to compete on better terms in e-commerce. We do this by offering convenient and reliable online payments. Mollie offers various payment methods which can be easily integrated with an API or a plugin to all imrportant webshops. Mollie accepts all maj...

WePay

WePay

wepay.com

WePay is an online payment service provider based in the United States that provides an integrated and customizable payment solution through its APIs to platform businesses such as crowdfunding sites, marketplaces and small business software companies. It offers partners fraud and risk protection.

Tamara

Tamara

tamara.co

Shopping should be all fun, no stress. With Tamara, you can split your payments – totally interest-free. A means of payment, not by imagination; Choose Tamara at checkout and divide your bill into interest-free payments

Zilch

Zilch

zilch.com

Buy now, pay later with Zilch. Shop anywhere online and pay off your purchase over 6 weeks in 4 installments.

Marketing 360

Marketing 360

marketing360.com

Marketing 360® was founded in 2009 by father and son, Joe and JB Kellogg, with a mission of making a difference by helping small businesses grow and their local communities grow. Now, located in Fort Collins, Colorado and Austin, Texas, Marketing 360 employs over 550 team members and has over 20,000...

Fiskl

Fiskl

fiskl.com

Discover Fiskl: The All-In-One AI-Powered Finance Management and Accounting App for Small Businesses Managing your small business finances doesn't have to be painful and time-consuming. Fiskl makes it easy with a comprehensive suite of accounting, invoicing, reporting, and financial tools tailored f...

Veem

Veem

veem.com

Veem is a San Francisco-based online global payments platform founded in 2014 by Marwan Forzley and Aldo Carrascoso. It was formerly known as Align Commerce, changing its name to Veem on 8 March 2017. The company services 100 countries and 70 currencies including USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, HKD, CNY, and AU...

Checkout.com

Checkout.com

checkout.com

Checkout.com is a cloud-based payments platform – and their mission is to enable businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy. Checkout.com’s modular technology allows businesses to add features, manage risk while protecting conversion – and add new payment methods to power grow...

PingPong Global

PingPong Global

usa.pingpongx.com

PingPong is a FinTech unicorn innovating the payment services space for cross-border eCommerce sellers around the world. Leveraging our global footprint, our mission is to empower our customers to sell anywhere across the globe. We are committed to bringing best-in-class services to our customers an...

