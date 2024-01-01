The Allganize AI document understanding platform, Alli, is designed to provide innovative solutions for various enterprise productivity challenges. Alli offers AI chatbots, enterprise chatGPT, and AI OCR, making it a one-stop solution for document processing and analysis. It uses machine learning and pattern recognition to process structured and unstructured documents, achieving exceptional accuracy with a success rate of over 99%. Alli GPT is particularly suitable for enterprise search use cases, as it provides accurate answers from both internal and external sources, eliminating the need to search through multiple documents. Alli Capture, on the other hand, automates the capture of data from structured and unstructured documents, significantly reducing the time and costs caused by errors and inefficiencies when processing manually. Alli Answer is a natural language processing tool that provides quick and accurate answers to user questions, organizing information in a user-friendly way. Allganize addresses the productivity struggles faced by different industries, including Game, Information Technology, Ecommerce, Public Sector, Construction, Oil & Gas, Insurance, Financial Services, and Human Resources. Allganize’s pre-trained models and advance data flow models can build customized solutions for these industries in days, without the need for coding. It also maintains high levels of security by adhering to security regulations and standards, implementing secure design practices, and conducting ongoing reviews to ensure the safety and security of the platform.Overall, Allganize has a suite of tools that can help organizations extract insights from their unstructured data efficiently, automating repetitive and mundane tasks, and increasing accuracy.

Website: allganize.ai

