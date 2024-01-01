Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Alendei on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Alendei is AI based customer engagement platform. It enables users to send short text messages to mobile phone users. It provides automated customer support and engagement through a conversational interface to improve user experience and satisfaction. It enables users to provide two way communication by integrating WhatsApp business APIs to send and receive messages.

Website: alendei.com

