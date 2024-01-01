Alendei

Alendei

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: alendei.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Alendei on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Alendei is AI based customer engagement platform. It enables users to send short text messages to mobile phone users. It provides automated customer support and engagement through a conversational interface to improve user experience and satisfaction. It enables users to provide two way communication by integrating WhatsApp business APIs to send and receive messages.
Categories:
Business
Chatbots Software

Website: alendei.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Alendei. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

You Might Also Like

Twilio

Twilio

twilio.com

Pyze

Pyze

pyze.com

UniOne

UniOne

unione.io

Arsturn

Arsturn

arsturn.com

Salesmsg

Salesmsg

salesmessage.com

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

whatsapp.com

InsertChat

InsertChat

insertchat.com

Inflection.io

Inflection.io

inflection.io

WikiPro

WikiPro

wikipro.us

Sirportly

Sirportly

sirportly.com

WANotifier

WANotifier

wanotifier.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy