Alaan is the largest and the most comprehensive corporate cards & spend management platform in the Middle East, trusted by the likes of Al Barari, Rivoli, Arada and more. Alaan lets you: 1. Automate expense management 2. Track company spend in real-time 3. Optimize company budgets 4. Stay in control of your finances Backed by Y Combinator and multiple global investors, Alaan is there to help finance teams save time, money and effort.

Website: alaan.com

