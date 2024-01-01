Top Aistetic Alternatives
Esenca
esenca.ai
Esenca is an AI body measurement solution that uses state-of-the-art technology to give your customers instant sizing recommendations, and provide you with insights on their needs. Esenca can be seamlessly integrated into any website, and can be accessed from any web browser, giving users the abilit...
3DLOOK
3dlook.ai
3DLOOK is the creator of the world’s leading patented mobile body scanning technology that drives retail innovation by providing personalized fit and size recommendations and virtual try-on for shoppers to help brands reduce returns while increasing conversion and AOV. Our body data analytics gives ...