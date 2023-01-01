Air AI
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Website: air.ai
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Air AI on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
100,000 sales and customer service reps at the tap of a button. Introducing the world's first ever AI that can have full on 10-40 minute long phone calls that sound like a REAL human, with infinite memory, perfect recall, and can autonomously take actions across 5,000 plus applications. It can do the entire job of a full time agent without having to be trained, managed or motivated. It just works 24/7/365.
Website: air.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Air AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.