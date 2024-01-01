Top Agora World Alternatives
VRChat
hello.vrchat.com
VRChat is an online virtual world platform created by Graham Gaylor and Jesse Joudrey and operated by VRChat, Inc. The platform allows users to interact with others with user-created 3D avatars and worlds.
Spatial
spatial.io
Jump into Spatial to view a myriad of Metaverse Galleries, Spaces, and Events. Experience the Metaverse in the palm of your hand. You can participate from anywhere! Explore the elaborate creations of artists and entrepreneurs. Meet up with experts, friends, and connect with the Spatial Community fr...
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi is a fully immersive virtual reality product that dramatically transforms design experience, communication and collaboration in the building industry by bringing together all stakeholders in the design process to collaborate in real-time and at full scale. Trezi advances the understanding of s...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom is the next evolution in digital collaboration and engagement – a fully customizable 3D environment built for all your virtual requirements. The new world of work is not the 2D video conferencing hell you've been trapped in. It's an immersive digital experience that empowers connection, co...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela builds engaging virtual worlds for remote work, learning, and events. Founded in 2012 by a team of behavioral psychologists, Virbela’s mission is to help organizations and people thrive in a remote-first future. With immersive 3D spaces that are deeply social and collaborative, Virbela bring...