Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Aella on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Diversified credit infrastructure powering payments across Africa. Smart financial solutions Designed for you. Access loans, Pay bills, Save, Insure your health and more in one place.

Website: aellaapp.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Aella. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.