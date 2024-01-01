ADXL

ADXL

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: adxl.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ADXL on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

ADXL is an AI automation tool that enables businesses to run advertising campaigns effortlessly on multiple social media channels including Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter in one place. The tool requires no technical skills or certification, making it accessible to anyone. With ADXL's AI-optimized copy and retargeting options, businesses can increase engagement, conversion rates and scale up quickly. The tool offers solutions that expand reach and enhance control, making it easy to manage multiple channels efficiently. The AI trained on seven years of ad campaign behavior data can manage budgets smartly and deliver cost-effective channels automatically, eliminating the need for manual optimization. The platform offers cross-channel optimization and channel visibility, improving ROI and transparency in analytics and metrics.ADXL provides a hybrid and flexible approach, allowing businesses to use their own ad accounts or ADXL ad delivery. The tool offers AI-driven technology that matches customers based on pre-built hyper-targeting segments and retargeting-ready lists. Furthermore, ADXL's instant lead campaigns incorporate Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google lead ads, creating streamlined automation across platforms and reducing the hassle of creating hundreds of retargeting lists. The tool also comes with an easy and effective conversion tracking that is installed and managed through one single code snippet. Overall, ADXL is a cost-effective, efficient, and smart tool that streamlines and grows revenue while improving ROI.

Website: adxl.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ADXL. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

GetSales

GetSales

getsales.io

Otis AI

Otis AI

meetotis.com

LinkedoJet

LinkedoJet

linkedojet.com

Digitalsero

Digitalsero

digitalsero.com

Attribution

Attribution

attributionapp.com

AnyTrack

AnyTrack

anytrack.io

Datafeedwatch

Datafeedwatch

datafeedwatch.com

Lebesgue

Lebesgue

lebesgue.io

Dialog Insight

Dialog Insight

app.dialoginsight.com

BIK

BIK

bik.ai

Convertedin

Convertedin

converted.in

GTR Autopost

GTR Autopost

gtrautopost.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy