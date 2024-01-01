ADXL is an AI automation tool that enables businesses to run advertising campaigns effortlessly on multiple social media channels including Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter in one place. The tool requires no technical skills or certification, making it accessible to anyone. With ADXL's AI-optimized copy and retargeting options, businesses can increase engagement, conversion rates and scale up quickly. The tool offers solutions that expand reach and enhance control, making it easy to manage multiple channels efficiently. The AI trained on seven years of ad campaign behavior data can manage budgets smartly and deliver cost-effective channels automatically, eliminating the need for manual optimization. The platform offers cross-channel optimization and channel visibility, improving ROI and transparency in analytics and metrics.ADXL provides a hybrid and flexible approach, allowing businesses to use their own ad accounts or ADXL ad delivery. The tool offers AI-driven technology that matches customers based on pre-built hyper-targeting segments and retargeting-ready lists. Furthermore, ADXL's instant lead campaigns incorporate Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google lead ads, creating streamlined automation across platforms and reducing the hassle of creating hundreds of retargeting lists. The tool also comes with an easy and effective conversion tracking that is installed and managed through one single code snippet. Overall, ADXL is a cost-effective, efficient, and smart tool that streamlines and grows revenue while improving ROI.

Website: adxl.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ADXL. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.