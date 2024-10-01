Top Adobe Acrobat Alternatives
Microsoft Word Online
microsoft.com
Collaborate for free with an online version of Microsoft Word. Save documents in OneDrive. Share them with others and work together at the same time. Microsoft Word is a word processor developed by Microsoft. It was first released on October 25, 1983 under the name Multi-Tool Word for Xenix systems...
Overleaf
overleaf.com
Overleaf is a collaborative cloud-based LaTeX editor used for writing, editing and publishing scientific documents. It partners with a wide range of scientific publishers to provide official journal LaTeX templates, and direct submission links.Overleaf was originally launched in 2012 as WriteLaTeX ...
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com wo...
DocuSign
docusign.com
Docusign eSignature is the world’s #1 way for businesses and individuals to securely send and sign agreements from practically anywhere, at any time, from almost any device. The Docusign app is easy to use, includes unlimited free signing for all parties, and is trusted by millions of people worldwi...
iLovePDF
ilovepdf.com
iLovePDF streamlines document management with a versatile suite of 25+ tools, accessible on mobile, desktop, and via a REST API. Whether editing, merging, splitting, compressing, converting, or eSigning PDFs, it offers an all-in-one solution. Trusted by millions worldwide, iLovePDF caters to diverse...
Zoho Sheet
zoho.com
Zoho Sheet is that spreadsheet application that provides you the space for organizing data, discussing reports with your team, and analyzing data, wherever you are. Zoho Sheet also provides native apps for both iOS and Android, thus, not tethering users to their laptops. Key features of Zoho Sheet: ...
Zoho Writer
zoho.com
Powerful Writer. Powerful Words. We believe in the power of words. That's why we've created Writer, a powerful word processor available across all of your devices. Collaborate with teammates in real-time. Create elegant, inspiring documents for free.
Convertio
convertio.co
Convertio - Easy tool to convert files online. More than 309 different document, image, spreadsheet, ebook, archive, presentation, audio and video formats supported.
StudioBinder
studiobinder.com
Web-based Video, TV & Film Production Management Software. Write professional formatted scripts. Visualize scenes with shot lists and storyboards, Create & send call sheets, shooting schedules, script breakdown sheets, and manage cast & crew.
Soda PDF
sodapdf.com
PDF editing made easy. Discover Soda PDF, the easy-to-use software complete with editing tools for modifying PDF files your way. Try it for FREE today!
Xodo
xodo.com
With Xodo, you can edit, annotate, sign, and share PDFs on desktop, mobile, and web. Xodo makes working with PDFs quick and easy, so you can get things done.
CloudConvert
cloudconvert.com
CloudConvert is an online file converter. We support nearly all audio, video, document, ebook, archive, image, spreadsheet, and presentation formats. To get started, use the button below and select files to convert from your computer.
pdfFiller
pdffiller.com
Edit PDFs, Create Forms, Collect Data, Collaborate, Sign, and Fax Documents, and so much more. And you can do it all from anywhere on any device for a fraction of the cost.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blocker...
PDFescape
pdfescape.com
Edit PDF documents, fill PDF forms, and view PDFs online using PDFescape, the free PDF reader, PDF editor, and PDF form filler software. Edit or fill out PDF forms in seconds for free without having to use Adobe Acrobat. Try it now!
WriterDuet
writerduet.com
Plan, write, and share with the industry-standard software used by over 1 million screenwriters, TV shows, and blockbusters.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
PDFelement is a leading alternative to Adobe® Acrobat®, offering enterprise-grade PDF functionalities and perpetual licensing at a fraction of the price. It is available across desktop, mobile, and web platforms. Sold in 11 different languages globally, PDFelement offers the easiest and smartest way...
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is American software company providing SaaS software. The platform provides sales processes software. PandaDoc is based in San Francisco, California with main offices in Minsk, Belarus and St. Petersburg, Florida. document automation software as a service with built-in electronic signatures...
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...
DocHub
dochub.com
DocHub empowers anyone to streamline document editing, signing, distribution as well as forms completion. DocHub is also offering a highly popular integration with Google Workspace which allow users to import, export, modify, and sign documents directly from Google apps. Launched in 2014, DocHub has...
Inkitt
inkitt.com
Discover thousands of new novels by indie authors and read them for free on Inkitt. Join us on our mission to support aspiring authors taking their first steps towards publication! From Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Mystery, Action and Adventure to Drama, Romance, Erotica, and YA, there are hand-picked...
Smallpdf
smallpdf.com
Made in Switzerland, the land of watches, banks, and clean design, Smallpdf is an award-winning company that offers a suite of clever document management tools. Founded in 2013, Smallpdf provides a simple, secure, and reliable answer to heavy, awkward PDF software. By removing unnecessary features a...
Zoho Docs
zoho.com
Online file management for teams and individuals. Bring your team to a secure and collaborative workspace where everything is available to everyone in real time. Create, collaborate, and get work done, securely.
Xodo PDF.Online
pdf.online
PDF Online gives you free, secure & accurate tools to work with PDFs. Drop in your files to merge, convert, edit, compress PDFs & much more - completely free!
Flowlu
flowlu.com
Flowlu is an all-in-one business operating platform that contains all essential tools for project, task, finance and customer management. Flowlu provides you with a profound overview of everything that is going on in your company. You can track every part of your business, from time spent by your te...
PDF Candy
pdfcandy.com
Convert to PDF and back files of 20+ formats. Moreover, PDF Candy offers 47 online tools to process PDF: edit, split, merge, compress and much more.
EasyPrompter
easyprompter.com
EasyPrompter is a web-based teleprompter solution for bloggers, students, presenters, clergy, lawyers