Top AdaptiveU Alternatives
D2L Brightspace
d2l.com
Break free from the limitations of an LMS with D2L Brightspace, a learning innovation platform built to help you create highly personalized experiences that unlock learner potential at scale. Brightspace is built for learning at every stage of life—from the earliest days of school to higher educatio...
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll a...
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open source, feature-rich, secure and scalable learning management system that integrates seamlessly with other platforms and can be customised for any teaching or training method you choose. With fresh and intuitive interfaces, Moodle has solutions suitable for K-12, higher education, ...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Open LMS
openlms.net
Open LMS is a highly configurable learning management system (LMS) that scales to the goals of your organization. We help thousands of customers globally, from industry to higher education, by providing a familiar experience for learners, cutting-edge ecosystem tools, in-depth reporting and data, in...
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
TalentLMS is the LMS built for training success. Designed to get a “yes” from everyone, it’s where great teams, and companies, go to grow. With an experience that’s fully customizable, easy to manage, and a joy to use, teams embrace training while feeling right at home. TalentLMS makes it easy to pr...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft,...
Zoho Learn
zoho.com
Zoho Learn is a cloud-based knowledge and learning management platform for businesses. With Zoho Learn, you can centralize your company’s information, create interactive courses, and get detailed reports on the progress of your learners. With powerful features for effortless content creation and col...
KodeKloud
kodekloud.com
BECOME A DEVOPS EXPERT THROUGH OUR LEARN-BY-DOING PLATFORM. KodeKloud believes in the learn-by-doing teaching approach. We believe this teaching approach allows our students to reach their highest potential, which will help you build a successful DevOps career.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
LearnWorlds
learnworlds.com
LearnWorlds is a lightweight LMS that enables businesses to deliver exceptional eLearning experiences to customers, employees, and partners. From unicorn SaaS like Brevo and Lokalise, to international organizations like Unicef and the UN and from global manufacturers such as Yamaha and LG to diverse...
LearnDash
learndash.com
The most powerful learning management system for WordPress. Create professional, engaging courses in just a few clicks.
Sana AI
sana.ai
Sana is an AI-powered learning platform that enables organizations to access and share knowledge, automate administrative tasks, and perform faster than ever before. The platform offers tools and functionalities such as creating live and self-paced learning experiences, simplifying live learning, m...
Trainual
trainual.com
Trainual is a knowledge transfer and training platform where growing teams build the playbook for how they do what they do. With Trainual, every process, policy, and procedure for all the roles and responsibilities in your business are easily documented, organized, assignable, and searchable. The re...
Schoox
schoox.com
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren’t cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning eas...
Degreed
degreed.com
Do you have the skills to take on tomorrow? Degreed connects learning and career growth to business opportunities through one single, fluid skill-development experience, so your organization and your people are always ready to clear the next big obstacle.
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble is a powerful and intuitive platform for organizations to create and deliver quality online training. The first of its kind, Coassemble combines a user-friendly Learning Management System with outstanding rapid authoring capabilities. With Coassemble, organizations can create and deliver ...
WorkRamp
workramp.com
WorkRamp is the Learning Cloud built for the modern enterprise. Through self-guided learning modules, interactive coaching functionalities, and robust certification paths, WorkRamp allows teams to build customized learning experiences at scale for employees, customers, and partners. With WorkRamp, t...
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is the world’s most powerful learning platform, designed to be intuitive for admins, engaging for learners, and transformative for businesses. Key differentiators include: - Capability for delivering a hyperpersonalized learning experience to multiple audiences, including employees, customers...
WizIQ
wiziq.com
WizIQ LMS provides a complete solution to tutors, institutes and organizations to deliver live online classes and launch self-paced courses. WizIQ is easy-to-use, affordable and gives the freedom to learners to access the courses from any location and device. With WizIQ, businesses can launch their ...
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support,...
SkillsBoard
skillsboarding.com
The 1st skills-based learning and talent management platform that engages people through a personal and certifying Passport
BrainStorm
brainstorminc.com
Equip your team with the only learning platform that’s purpose-built for software adoption. Accelerate onboarding, reduce support, deepen engagement, and grow usage. Whether you’re a Solution Provider onboarding new clients, an IT team needing a more scalable way to manage end-user training, or an L...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
7taps
7taps.com
7taps has pioneered the concept of effective microlearning implementation in the enterprise L&D landscape 3 years ago, and we continue to dominate this space. We uniquely offer lightning-fast, high-quality microlearning creation that enables you to connect with learners wherever they are. 7taps scie...
BizLibrary
bizlibrary.com
At BizLibrary, we’re on a mission to elevate employees’ skills, create better places to work and do our part to build a more compassionate and competent future. We lean into these goals every day by supporting organizations’ learning and development needs through our innovative platforms, best-in-cl...
Go1
go1.com
Go1 is a global content aggregator with the world's most diverse library of development courses and trainings for professionals. With one subscription, L&D leaders can deliver the right content, to the right employee at exactly the right time with AI-enhanced discovery and curation tools from 250+ i...