Top Adaface Alternatives
Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings launched in November 2004. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. As a single-topic search engine, it...
HackerRank
hackerrank.com
HackerRank is a developer skills platform that helps businesses evaluate software developers based on skill. Over 3000+ customers across all industries, including 5 out of the leading 8 commercial banks in the U.S., rely on HackerRank's automated skills assessments to evaluate and hire technical tal...
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open source, feature-rich, secure and scalable learning management system that integrates seamlessly with other platforms and can be customised for any teaching or training method you choose. With fresh and intuitive interfaces, Moodle has solutions suitable for K-12, higher education, ...
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
HackerEarth
hackerearth.com
HackerEarth Assessments is the most advanced coding assessment platform on the market. With a coding question library of over 22,000 questions spread across 1000+ skills and 40+ programming languages, HackerEarth Assessments gives tech recruiters and hiring managers the ability to create the most ac...
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
CoderPad
coderpad.io
Have you ever been in an interview that got awkward because the candidate kept getting stuck? It happens all the time: a programmer is given an interview problem and an hour to solve it over the phone in a plain text editor or on a whiteboard. They take a crack at it and write a totally reasonable s...
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...
CodeSignal
codesignal.com
CodeSignal (formerly CodeFights) is a skills-based assessment platform operated by American company BrainFights, Inc., whose mission is to discover, develop and promote technical talent. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, CodeSignal applies game mechanics that offer developers of al...
Codility
codility.com
Codility is the #1 partner for global enterprises using skill-based assessments to build strong engineering teams. Our technical assessment and interviewing platform helps you make evidence-based hiring decisions, mitigate bias, save engineering time, and build the team you need today – with the ski...
TestGorilla
testgorilla.com
Are you hiring? Did you know you can identify the best candidates with talent assessments? TestGorilla gives you the best tools to evaluate job applicants’ skills and make better hiring decisions faster. Our library of skills tests gives you the best predictive value to help you identify top candida...
Evalgator
evalgator.com
Evalgator is a web-based digital assessment and evaluation platform designed to simplify the hiring process. It can be used to evaluate candidates for technical and non-technical positions as the platform supports multiple question formats such as coding, descriptive, multiple choice, and fill in th...
Karat
karat.com
Karat is the only end-to-end partner for organizations looking to improve the quality, efficiency, & equity of their technical hiring. Pioneering an innovative human + technology approach, Karat supercharges your process with exceptional technical interviews, industry-leading candidate features, un...
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC,...
Interviewer.AI
interviewer.ai
Our ATS Lite platform automates 80% of the pre-screening process with AI-powered one-way video interviews. Screen candidates more efficiently Get 50% off this month with promo code INTERVIEW50. Let us identify your top candidates so you can make great hires more efficiently. Sign up for a free trial...
HiPeople
hipeople.io
Hiring top talent is a critical task that requires a thorough screening process. Modern TA teams use HiPeople’s comprehensive screening toolkit to reduce screening time by 95%. Our state-of-the-art screening toolkit combines the power of AI-based assessments and automated reference checks, enabling ...
TestDome
testdome.com
TestDome offers work skill tests that help managers hire the best candidate faster. We offer tests for a wide range of industries, including programming, accounting, customer service, project management, and more. - Our 1000+ Questions test real-world problem solving. Get a refund if you find any of...
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-ef...
The Predictive Index
predictiveindex.com
The Predictive Index believes that every business problem is a people problem. People data should guide every step of an employee’s journey, from the first interview to the big promotion—and it should guide your business strategy too. We call this “talent optimization,” and every part of our modular...
Crystal
crystalknows.com
For business professionals, meeting success hinges on effective preparation. Our mission is to ensure our customers feel well-prepared and confident before every important meeting. Crystal is the leading meeting preparation platform, trusted by over 1,000 organizations and Fortune 500 companies glob...
Vizzy
vizzy.com
Reinventing the CV to see a generation of talent like never before The Early Career recruitment landscape is rapidly evolving, with businesses seeking innovative methods to attract and understand the Gen Z talent pool. Traditional CVs often fail to capture the true essence of a candidate, leading to...
Triplebyte
triplebyte.com
Resumes are unreliable indicators of true technical skills. Use Triplebyte's data-backed assessment to identify skilled applicants before wasting time in tech screens. Screen uses Triplebyte’s standardized, data-backed technical assessments to measure applicants’ actual technical skills. This can he...
AssessFirst
assessfirst.com
See who people really are. Combine the power of artificial intelligence and modern psychology with AssessFirst. Predict the candidates who are most likely to succeed in your business.
Skillspace
skillspace.ai
Skillspace.ai by DPhi automates the assessments for on-the-job skills to help high-growth companies hire top-notch experienced and fresh university graduate engineers and data scientists. Platform features include coding and AI challenges, automated project assessments, MCQs, and more. All of this i...
CodeInterview
codeinterview.io
CodeInterview allows you to interview developers in an online collaborative code editor. With CodeInterview, you can: - Hire developers who can make an immediate impact - CodeInterview removes any question of technical skill so you can zero in on the candidates with the most potential. - Simplify de...
Ducknowl
ducknowl.com
Ducknowl is a talent screening and assessment platform that helps recruiters and staffing agencies identify top candidates in seconds. Ducknowl uses video interviews, resume screenings, skill assessments, AI proctoring and video messaging tools to gather all candidate data in one dashboard before sh...
Criteria
criteriacorp.com
Make Better Talent Decisions. Your goal is to build the best team. Our goal is to help you get there with multidimensional assessments, backed by science and delivered through our robust and user-friendly platform.
Talentoday
talentoday.com
Talentoday provides science-driven people analytics to fuel better decision making at all points of the employment life cycle. Our tech analyzes and predicts workplace behavior, motivation, and success.
Jobma
jobma.com
Jobma is an AI video interviewing platform trusted by companies globally. It offers a range of virtual interviewing tools, including pre-recorded one-way video interviewing, automated interview scheduling, coding assessments for technical hiring, and more. Its AI-powered features, such as automated ...
The Hire Talent
wimbushassessments.biz
Looking for an applicant tracking system that practically hires for you? Find it with RapidRecruit, an applicant tracking system that nets more applicants for free, offers fully customized workflows & candidate management, all while integrating seamlessly with your pre-hire testing. With flexible pr...