Top ActivTrak Alternatives
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-fac...
Insightful
insightful.io
Insightful is workforce analytics and productivity software that helps you work in a more informed way with actionable data insights. Understand how your team works best and inspire productivity with employee productivity monitoring, automatic time tracking, remote team management and more. The insi...
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a cutting-edge workforce analytics software solution designed to enhance productivity across remote, hybrid, and in-house teams while ensuring a positive employee experience. Hubstaff integrates with over 30 apps so your business can run more efficiently. You can see how work happens wit...
TimeCamp
timecamp.com
TimeCamp is time tracking software designed for monitoring and optimizing the efficiency of one’s work. This tool measures the time spent on computer activities. Then it categorizes these activities into productive ones and those not related to the tasks the user should focus on. It can be used both...
We360 AI
we360.ai
We360.ai is a cloud based employee monitoring software that helps you gain insights into your employees work environment. Whether your employee is working from home, working from office or working from any remote location, it gives you the ability to turn data from all corners of your workplace into...
N-Able Passportal
passportalmsp.com
N-able Passportal offers professional Password Management and Documentation Management for managed services and IT solutions providers.
DeskTime
desktime.com
DeskTime is an easy-to-use automatic employee productivity monitoring software that allows managers to keep an eye on their team’s work without micromanaging every aspect of their employees’ day. We believe managers shouldn’t have to spend their time worrying about employee productivity, and employe...
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archivi...
Dataminr
dataminr.com
Dataminr puts real-time AI and public data to work for our clients, generating relevant and actionable alerts for global corporations, public sector agencies, newsrooms, and NGOs. Dataminr's leading AI platform detects the earliest signals of high-impact events and emerging risks from vast amounts o...
EmpMonitor
empmonitor.com
EmpMonitor is a brilliant employee performance monitoring application with many smart features which empower employers to track high performing employees and reward them appropriately. These features are highly relevant in todays corporate scenario and are required to increase the productivity level...
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ helps companies unlock productivity potential with feature rich automatic time tracking and productivity measurement software. It can help boost your productivity by 20% to 30% and improve employee morale like never before. Time Champ is more than just a time tracker and with the rich fea...
Trackabi
trackabi.com
Trackabi is excellent software for time tracking, employee monitoring, screenshot capturing and URL tracking, employee leave scheduling, GPR route tracking, time report preparation, project planning and estimating, invoicing, and payment management. Trackabi focuses on small and medium-sized enterpr...
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast's AI-powered Advanced Email Security blocks the most dangerous email-borne attacks, from phishing and ransomware to social engineering, payment fraud, and impersonation. With Mimecast's Advanced Email Security you get: - The industry's best protection: Block email-based threats with AI-powe...
wAnywhere
wanywhere.com
wAnywhere is an AI-based remote employee monitoring and desktop time tracking software designed to ensure security and boost productivity. This tool offers features such as automatic time monitoring, idle time tracking, website and app usage monitoring, and location tracking to maximize productivity...
Pendulums
pendulums.io
Manage and track your time more efficiently using a modern time tracking tool. Pendulums is a free time tracking tool which helps you to manage your time in a better manner with an easy to use interface and useful statistics.
Monitask
monitask.com
Monitask delivers software to boost productivity, efficiency, and accountability across your team. Monitoring software as well as time tracking capabilities, keep teams focused on the task at hand. Our software is powerful, yet lightweight, making it simple and easy to use. Managers can also access ...
PhishLabs
phishlabs.com
Fortra's PhishLabs is a cyber threat intelligence company that delivers Digital Risk Protection through curated threat intelligence and complete mitigation. PhishLabs provides brand impersonation, account takeover, data leakage and social media threat protection in one complete solution for the worl...
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
Workstatus
workstatus.io
Maximize Team Productivity: From Remote To In-Office - Enhance productivity with our all-in-one solution for time tracking, project and task management, and workforce optimization. Elevate your business with the leading workforce management software. Streamline processes, optimize workflows, and em...
DeskLog
desklog.io
Desklog is a project management and employee tracking software which helps to manage the project and tracks the real-time productivity of your team. It easily monitors daily activities and tracks the spent time and the report. This employee productivity tracking software monitors and helps the team ...
Mandiant
mandiant.com
Mandiant provides solutions that protect organizations against cyber security attacks, leveraging innovative technology and expertise from the frontlines.
Factal
factal.com
Factal gives companies the facts they need in real time to protect people, avoid disruptions and drive automation when the unexpected happens. Factal combines lightning-fast discovery with trusted verification into a single platform, outpacing other breaking news sources. Experienced journalists use...
Phish.Report
phish.report
Phish.Report lets you quickly report any phishing site with an interactive guide. The abuse contact database means you're always reporting to the right place.
Reflectiz
reflectiz.com
Reflectiz keeps online businesses safe by mitigating security and privacy risks resulting from next generation third-party threats on your website, without adding a single line of code.
Pentera
pentera.io
Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the worl...
Recorded Future
recordedfuture.com
Recorded Future is the world’s largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future’s Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time vi...
fenced.ai
fenced.ai
It is not always possible for parents to look after every activity of their children, especially how their children spend time online. The web is not always a safe space for children. This is when fenced.ai comes into handy to ensure the digital well-being of your children. fenced.ai helps to gain p...
Worktivity
useworktivity.com
Worktivity is a comprehensive productivity tracking and employee management platform designed to streamline workflows, enhance team collaboration, and drive overall business success. In addition to features such as accurate time tracking, task management, productivity analysis, and app usage insight...
WorkTime
worktime.com
WorkTime is an employee, computer and internet monitoring software. WorkTime monitors productivity and helps boosting it. It monitors working-from-home, remote, and in-office employees. WorkTime does not support any invasive monitoring. It is designed for heavy loads and works well on 1-15,000+ comp...
Yaware
yaware.com
Yaware.Mobile helps people to be more productive by measuring and analysing calls, apps and location of employee’s phones.