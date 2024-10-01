Top Actiondesk Alternatives
Microsoft Excel Online
microsoft.com
Create, edit and share Excel spreadsheets with an online version of Microsoft Excel. Work with others on shared projects, in real-time. Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet developed by Microsoft for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. It features calculation, graphing tools, pivot tables, and a macro pro...
Zoho Sheet
zoho.com
Zoho Sheet is that spreadsheet application that provides you the space for organizing data, discussing reports with your team, and analyzing data, wherever you are. Zoho Sheet also provides native apps for both iOS and Android, thus, not tethering users to their laptops. Key features of Zoho Sheet: ...
Rows
rows.com
Rows is the spreadsheet where teams work faster. It combines a spreadsheet, with built-in integrations and a new sharing experience for teams to build and share their work in one place. Its integrations with data services (email finders, company databases, Google Maps, Crunchbase) and business appli...
Quip
quip.com
Quip is a team collaboration solution which combines document and spreadsheet creation and editing with chat and commenting capabilities, to allow teams to communicate about tasks and projects directly while working on them. Quip enables users to create and edit documents, spreadsheets, and checklis...
Grist
getgrist.com
Grist combines the best of spreadsheets, databases and app builders. Using a familiar spreadsheet interface, organize your information as a relational database and build drag-and-drop dashboards in minutes. Make the most of your data by ensuring it is well-structured and stored in one place. No dupl...
Retable
retable.io
No-code online spreadsheet to build collaborative online databases. Customize your spreadsheets, collaborate, and manage your data easily. Get started for free.
Spreadsheet
spreadsheet.com
The spreadsheet you know with the power of a database and project management system. Gantt, Calendar, Kanban, Forms, and Automations. Get started free.
TabelloPDF
tabellopdf.com
Copy PDF tables to Excel or Google Sheets. Fast, accurate & safe. Stop wasting time manually copying data. Get started for free today!
Formulas HQ
formulashq.com
Formulas HQ is your go to AI-powered Tool for formula generation in Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel. Generate Regex, VBA, and App Script too!
Equals
equals.com
The next-generation spreadsheet. Equals is the fastest, most flexible way to measure and report on your SaaS business. Automate your reporting with precision. Analyze from the comfort of a spreadsheet. Powered by live data from Stripe, Salesforce, Hubspot, and your SQL database. ---- We all understa...
Sheetgo
sheetgo.com
Create workflows from your spreadsheet. Avoid buying software for every other process and use the technology you already know. Automate data transfer between spreadsheets with 15+ features. Automate your Finance, Sales, Marketing, HR, Operations, and other processes using spreadsheets and Sheetgo. B...
ozma.io
ozma.io
ozma.io — AI CRM & ERP Builder. Boost your workflow with AI: CRM and ERP systems built and customized for all your needs in minutes. Packed with features at affordable prices — upgrade your business today!