AcademicGPT is a suite of AI tools designed to assist users in writing academic papers. Users can upload the current state of their paper in PDF format and let the AI algorithms take over. The website appears to have been created using "create-react-app" and requires JavaScript to run.The main feature of AcademicGPT is its ability to automate the writing process for academic papers. The AI algorithms are capable of generating abstracts and short summaries for papers, allowing users to save time and effort. Users simply need to drag and drop their PDF files, and the AI algorithms will take care of the rest.AcademicGPT is designed to be user-friendly, with a simple drag and drop interface and clear instructions on how to use the platform. The creators of the tool also encourage users to submit feedback via email to improve the tool.Overall, AcademicGPT provides a useful and convenient solution for those struggling with the time-consuming process of writing academic papers. However, users should keep in mind that the tool's capabilities may be limited and may not replace the need for careful and thoughtful writing.

Website: academicgpt.net

