Abstra
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: abstra.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Abstra on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Scale business processes with Python + AI. Go beyond basic task automation to tame entire processes, with full transparency. Get all the power of code – without the overhead.
Website: abstra.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Abstra. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.