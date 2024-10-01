Top Abacum Alternatives

Keka

Keka

keka.com

Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...

Rippling

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...

HiBob

HiBob

hibob.com

bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart

ChartHop

ChartHop

charthop.com

ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations, so that employees and organizations thrive. A dynamic People Operations Platform, ChartHop connects and visualizes people data to empower organizations through insights, alignment, and action. Bringing a fresh approach to ...

Bridgit

Bridgit

gobridgit.com

Bridgit is the pioneering force in construction workforce management software. Our flagship solution, Bridgit Bench, is today's leading workforce planning platform, having partnered with over one-third of North America's top 400 construction firms. We believe that the success of a project has, and a...

TeamOhana

TeamOhana

teamohana.com

TeamOhana is a strategic headcount management platform that helps growing companies track headcount spend, collaborate on hiring plans, and forecast burn in real time. Most growing companies today plan and manage headcount in disconnected spreadsheets. The process relies on hours of meetings, emails...

Papervee HR

Papervee HR

papervee.com

Papervee is a cloud-based human resources solution that helps streamline tasks such as time tracking, leave management, and document organization. The solution centralizes HR workflows like scheduling, remote work, overtime tracking, and more. It also automates employment contract generation, recrui...

headcount365

headcount365

headcount365.com

Headcount365 replaces spreadsheet based recruiting operations processes, eliminating the work and meetings it takes to maintain an accurate headcount plan. Recruiting leaders have tools to ensure hires are made on time, while Finance & HR can reduce or eliminate the labor needed to maintain headcoun...

Agentnoon

Agentnoon

agentnoon.com

Org design and workforce planning platform to drive organizational performance. Enable strategic decision making using a fast, easy, and interactive org design, workforce planning, and dynamic people analytics tool.

CandorIQ

CandorIQ

candoriq.com

CandorIQ is software to manage Headcount and Compensation planning. Employees are +70% of all OPEX and yet still managed in sheets & email. We manage all people spend in 1 platform, integrated into your Finance & HR stack. Product capabilities include: - Headcount & backfill planning - Headcount b...

Solvice

Solvice

solvice.io

Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and sched...

Pigment

Pigment

pigment.com

What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Singlebox
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy