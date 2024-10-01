Top Abacum Alternatives
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations, so that employees and organizations thrive. A dynamic People Operations Platform, ChartHop connects and visualizes people data to empower organizations through insights, alignment, and action. Bringing a fresh approach to ...
Bridgit
gobridgit.com
Bridgit is the pioneering force in construction workforce management software. Our flagship solution, Bridgit Bench, is today's leading workforce planning platform, having partnered with over one-third of North America's top 400 construction firms. We believe that the success of a project has, and a...
TeamOhana
teamohana.com
TeamOhana is a strategic headcount management platform that helps growing companies track headcount spend, collaborate on hiring plans, and forecast burn in real time. Most growing companies today plan and manage headcount in disconnected spreadsheets. The process relies on hours of meetings, emails...
Papervee HR
papervee.com
Papervee is a cloud-based human resources solution that helps streamline tasks such as time tracking, leave management, and document organization. The solution centralizes HR workflows like scheduling, remote work, overtime tracking, and more. It also automates employment contract generation, recrui...
headcount365
headcount365.com
Headcount365 replaces spreadsheet based recruiting operations processes, eliminating the work and meetings it takes to maintain an accurate headcount plan. Recruiting leaders have tools to ensure hires are made on time, while Finance & HR can reduce or eliminate the labor needed to maintain headcoun...
Agentnoon
agentnoon.com
Org design and workforce planning platform to drive organizational performance. Enable strategic decision making using a fast, easy, and interactive org design, workforce planning, and dynamic people analytics tool.
CandorIQ
candoriq.com
CandorIQ is software to manage Headcount and Compensation planning. Employees are +70% of all OPEX and yet still managed in sheets & email. We manage all people spend in 1 platform, integrated into your Finance & HR stack. Product capabilities include: - Headcount & backfill planning - Headcount b...
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and sched...
Pigment
pigment.com
What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...