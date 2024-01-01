8base

8base

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: 8base.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for 8base on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

8base is a low-code platform for building and running feature-rich digital products including SaaS solutions, marketplaces and other web and mobile applications. The 8base platform helps entrepreneurs and creators in established companies bring their product visions to life; faster, better and more economically. Additionally, digital agencies use 8base to deliver client projects faster while increasing their margins and reducing their reliance on scarce and expensive software development talent. 8base is a configurable, serverless low-code development framework hosted on AWS that exposes the world's most robust GraphQL-based query language for APIs; and unlike other platforms, 8base has been built from the ground up to use standards and widely accepted technologies that appeal to mainstream developers and ensures a creator’s intellectual property can be ported to other platforms if the need ever arises. 8base offers: 1) low-code development tools for building software backends and APIs; 2) serverless computing and storage infrastructure for running applications built using 8base tools; 3) visual frontend development tools; 4) design and development services via a partner network to assist customers with building applications using 8base. 8base first commercialized in 2019. Today, thousands of customers including numerous multi-tenant SaaS and marketplace startups, custom software development agencies and consultancies, and larger organizations such as IBM Global Services/NATO and Florida International University build on 8base.
Categories:
Software Development
Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software

Website: 8base.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 8base. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Replit

Replit

replit.com

DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean

digitalocean.com

Netlify

Netlify

netlify.com

Vercel

Vercel

vercel.com

Heroku

Heroku

heroku.com

Zoho Creator

Zoho Creator

zoho.com

Gitpod

Gitpod

gitpod.io

PythonAnywhere

PythonAnywhere

pythonanywhere.com

Glitch

Glitch

glitch.com

Plesk

Plesk

plesk.com

Render

Render

render.com

IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud

ibm.com

You Might Also Like

Grafbase

Grafbase

grafbase.com

Retool

Retool

retool.com

Visual Studio Code Web

Visual Studio Code Web

vscode.dev

Duda

Duda

duda.co

ChakraHQ

ChakraHQ

chakrahq.com

Caspio

Caspio

caspio.com

Postman Web

Postman Web

postman.com

Apico

Apico

apico.dev

Presto API

Presto API

prestoapi.com

OutSystems

OutSystems

outsystems.com

Google Developers

Google Developers

developers.google.com

Baseten

Baseten

baseten.co

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy