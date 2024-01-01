8base is a low-code platform for building and running feature-rich digital products including SaaS solutions, marketplaces and other web and mobile applications. The 8base platform helps entrepreneurs and creators in established companies bring their product visions to life; faster, better and more economically. Additionally, digital agencies use 8base to deliver client projects faster while increasing their margins and reducing their reliance on scarce and expensive software development talent. 8base is a configurable, serverless low-code development framework hosted on AWS that exposes the world's most robust GraphQL-based query language for APIs; and unlike other platforms, 8base has been built from the ground up to use standards and widely accepted technologies that appeal to mainstream developers and ensures a creator’s intellectual property can be ported to other platforms if the need ever arises. 8base offers: 1) low-code development tools for building software backends and APIs; 2) serverless computing and storage infrastructure for running applications built using 8base tools; 3) visual frontend development tools; 4) design and development services via a partner network to assist customers with building applications using 8base. 8base first commercialized in 2019. Today, thousands of customers including numerous multi-tenant SaaS and marketplace startups, custom software development agencies and consultancies, and larger organizations such as IBM Global Services/NATO and Florida International University build on 8base.

Website: 8base.com

