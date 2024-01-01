Top 7taps Alternatives
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to ma...
Blinkist
blinkist.com
Blinkist empowers busy professionals with powerful ideas, so they can broaden their perspectives, be more creative, make better decisions and ultimately grow and thrive in all areas of life. We distill key ideas from 5,500+ nonfiction books and podcasts from 27 categories in an engaging format you c...
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...
D2L Brightspace
d2l.com
Personalize learning, increase engagement, and help learners achieve more than they imagined possible. D2L offers flexible and robust learning solutions for every stage of life, from the earliest days of school to higher education and the working world.
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll a...
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open source, feature-rich, secure and scalable learning management system that integrates seamlessly with other platforms and can be customised for any teaching or training method you choose. With fresh and intuitive interfaces, Moodle has solutions suitable for K-12, higher education, ...
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
Kahoot! Create
kahoot.com
Create your own kahoots and learn something new! Kahoot! brings the magic of learning for students, teachers, office superheroes, trivia fans and lifelong learners. Kahoot! is a game-based learning platform that brings engagement and fun to 1+ billion players every year at school, at work, and at h...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Open LMS
openlms.net
Open LMS is a highly configurable learning management system (LMS) that scales to the goals of your organization. We help thousands of customers globally, from industry to higher education, by providing a familiar experience for learners, cutting-edge ecosystem tools, in-depth reporting and data, in...
Top Hat
tophat.com
Top Hat helps thousands of college and university instructors create their perfect course—one that engages students and builds comprehension inside and outside the classroom.
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is the leading Digital Frontline Workplace platform. Featuring Task Management, Communications, Learning, Self Service and an exclusive open shift marketplace technology designed to work with your current WFM solution. Trusted by iconic brands including Shell, Ulta, Couche-Tard, TJX, AEO, Wo...
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is the leading visual communication platform that enables anyone to create professional-looking and engaging videos and presentations in minutes, without any design or technical skills. More than 30 million people, including 96% of the Fortune 500 companies, use Powtoon to engage their audie...
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
TalentLMS is the LMS built for training success. Designed to get a “yes” from everyone, it’s where great teams, and companies, go to grow. With an experience that’s fully customizable, easy to manage, and a joy to use, teams embrace training while feeling right at home. TalentLMS makes it easy to pr...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft,...
Zoho Learn
zoho.com
Zoho Learn is a cloud-based knowledge and learning management platform for businesses. With Zoho Learn, you can centralize your company’s information, create interactive courses, and get detailed reports on the progress of your learners. With powerful features for effortless content creation and col...
Learning Studio AI
learningstudioai.com
Transform any subject into a stunning online course with LearningStudioAI. Our AI-powered authoring tool makes course creation effortless, so you can focus on what matters most - building engaging content. Enjoy seamless scaling across all devices, with magical-feeling features that delight learne...
KodeKloud
kodekloud.com
BECOME A DEVOPS EXPERT THROUGH OUR LEARN-BY-DOING PLATFORM. KodeKloud believes in the learn-by-doing teaching approach. We believe this teaching approach allows our students to reach their highest potential, which will help you build a successful DevOps career.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
360Learning
360learning.com
360Learning is the LMS for collaborative learning. We enable companies to upskill from within by turning their experts into champions for employee, customer, and partner growth.
LearnWorlds
learnworlds.com
Create and sell online courses from your own website. The best online course platform for creating, selling and promoting your online courses. Start monetizing your skills, experiences and your audience.
Sana AI
sana.ai
Sana is an AI-powered learning platform that enables organizations to access and share knowledge, automate administrative tasks, and perform faster than ever before. The platform offers tools and functionalities such as creating live and self-paced learning experiences, simplifying live learning, m...
LearnDash
learndash.com
The most powerful learning management system for WordPress. Create professional, engaging courses in just a few clicks.
Trainual
trainual.com
Trainual is a knowledge transfer and training platform where growing teams build the playbook for how they do what they do. With Trainual, every process, policy, and procedure for all the roles and responsibilities in your business are easily documented, organized, assignable, and searchable. The re...
Schoox
schoox.com
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren’t cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning eas...
getAbstract
getabstract.com
Know better. Do better. What can you learn in 15 minutes? By providing easy access to summarized expert knowledge, getAbstract helps organizations and individuals worldwide use knowledge efficiently.