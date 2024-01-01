Top 360Learning Alternatives
Google Classroom
edu.google.com
Google Classroom is a free web service developed by Google for schools that aims to simplify creating, distributing, and grading assignments. The primary purpose of Google Classroom is to streamline the process of sharing files between teachers and students. It is estimated between 40 to 100 million...
edX
edx.org
Access 2000 free online courses from 140 leading institutions worldwide. Gain new skills and earn a certificate of completion. Join today.
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning, the leading online learning platform, helps organizations increase learner engagement and develop the skills they need today and tomorrow. With over 16,000 courses taught by real-world experts from Lynda.com—and more than 50 new courses added every week—the library is always up-to...
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to ma...
D2L Brightspace
d2l.com
Break free from the limitations of an LMS with D2L Brightspace, a learning innovation platform built to help you create highly personalized experiences that unlock learner potential at scale. Brightspace is built for learning at every stage of life—from the earliest days of school to higher educatio...
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open source, feature-rich, secure and scalable learning management system that integrates seamlessly with other platforms and can be customised for any teaching or training method you choose. With fresh and intuitive interfaces, Moodle has solutions suitable for K-12, higher education, ...
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
Open LMS
openlms.net
Open LMS is a highly configurable learning management system (LMS) that scales to the goals of your organization. We help thousands of customers globally, from industry to higher education, by providing a familiar experience for learners, cutting-edge ecosystem tools, in-depth reporting and data, in...
Top Hat
tophat.com
Top Hat helps thousands of college and university instructors create their perfect course—one that engages students and builds comprehension inside and outside the classroom.
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is the leading visual communication platform that enables anyone to create professional-looking and engaging videos and presentations in minutes, without any design or technical skills. More than 30 million people, including 96% of the Fortune 500 companies, use Powtoon to engage their audie...
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
Showbie
showbie.com
Showbie is the teacher-preferred digital learning platform empowering educators to quickly and easily deliver personalized feedback and assessment to students of all learning abilities on any device. In one easy-to-use platform, Showbie allows you to create a collaborative and interactive classroom ...
its learning
itslearning.com
itslearning is an online learning platform designed for teaching. We are Nordic in spirit and by design. Our focus is to deliver an intuitive LMS, empowering educators and students. Our platform helps you plan for successful learning. It's easy to create lessons and resources that engage students, a...
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
TalentLMS is the LMS built for training success. Designed to get a “yes” from everyone, it’s where great teams, and companies, go to grow. With an experience that’s fully customizable, easy to manage, and a joy to use, teams embrace training while feeling right at home. TalentLMS makes it easy to pr...
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft,...
Learning Studio AI
learningstudioai.com
Transform any subject into a stunning online course with LearningStudioAI. Our AI-powered authoring tool makes course creation effortless, so you can focus on what matters most - building engaging content. Enjoy seamless scaling across all devices, with magical-feeling features that delight learne...
LearnWorlds
learnworlds.com
Create and sell online courses from your own website. The best online course platform for creating, selling and promoting your online courses. Start monetizing your skills, experiences and your audience.
LearnDash
learndash.com
The most powerful learning management system for WordPress. Create professional, engaging courses in just a few clicks.
edunation
edu-nation.net
The Best Learning Platform for K-12. Edunation joins all your learning needs into one advanced platform giving your students, teachers and parents the right tools for a simpler and more connected learning experience.
Classe365
classe365.com
Classe365 is your all-in-one educational management software suite, designed to simplify and enhance administration and learning for schools, universities, and academies. Trusted by over 6,500 customers in 130 countries, our platform is co-created with the invaluable input of our loyal users, who ha...
Degreed
degreed.com
Do you have the skills to take on tomorrow? Degreed connects learning and career growth to business opportunities through one single, fluid skill-development experience, so your organization and your people are always ready to clear the next big obstacle.
Articulate 360
articulate.com
The #1 creator platform for workplace learning. More than 118,000 organizations, including all 100 of the Fortune 100, have created millions of courses using our creator tools.
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble is a powerful and intuitive platform for organizations to create and deliver quality online training. The first of its kind, Coassemble combines a user-friendly Learning Management System with outstanding rapid authoring capabilities. With Coassemble, organizations can create and deliver ...
WISE
wise.live
Wise is a platform built for online teaching and tutoring businesses. Automate scheduling, reminders and invoices. With the 2-way sync calendar scheduling afford greater flexibility to students and instructors. Simplify tutor management and keep parents up-to-date with student reports. Set your tuto...
Blackbaud
blackbaud.com
Blackbaud is the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good. We serve the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions and individual change agents.
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is the world’s most powerful learning platform, designed to be intuitive for admins, engaging for learners, and transformative for businesses. Key differentiators include: - Capability for delivering a hyperpersonalized learning experience to multiple audiences, including employees, customers...
CYPHER LEARNING
cypherlearning.com
NEO LMS is an award-winning intelligent learning platform (ILP) used by schools and universities worldwide. NEO LMS is a complete solution that incorporates all the essential tools education institutions need to support efficient teaching and learning.
WizIQ
wiziq.com
WizIQ LMS provides a complete solution to tutors, institutes and organizations to deliver live online classes and launch self-paced courses. WizIQ is easy-to-use, affordable and gives the freedom to learners to access the courses from any location and device. With WizIQ, businesses can launch their ...
Hāpara
hapara.com
Classroom management software for K-12 schools in New York. Face to face or remote, Hāpara powers awesome learning. The most effective and efficient way to organize teaching and learning workflows in Google Workspace seamlessly.
MindSmith
mindsmith.ai
Accelerate your eLearning development with generative AI. Mindsmith is a course authoring tool that uses generative AI to make it easy (and extremely fast) to create and share learning content.