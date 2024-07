In Worgle, the player will have 6 attempts to guess the 6-letter word. The color in the crossword will suggest its relevance in the search word. When you start playing Worgle, in front of you is a 6x6 board. You need to fill it with meaningful words, but the limit is the letters below. After entering and pressing Enter, the results will appear with 3 corresponding colors. In which, green corresponds to the correct result, yellow is the letter that is in the wrong place and gray is the wrong letter, not present in the word. It is similar to the gameplay of most other Wordle games.

Website: connectionsgame.io

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Worgle verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.