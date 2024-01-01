Pomni Math Game

Das Pomni Math Game hilft den Spielern, ihre Rechenfähigkeiten zu üben, indem es die Antwort findet, die der Berechnung auf der linken Seite entspricht. Pomni Math Game ist ein unterhaltsames Puzzlespiel mit einem mathematischen Thema, bei dem die Spieler schnell nachdenken müssen, um zu rechnen und die richtige Antwort entsprechend der gegebenen Berechnung zu finden. Auf der linken Seite des Bildschirms befindet sich der vorherige Teil der Berechnungen. Auf der rechten Seite stehen die Zahlen. Die Spieler ziehen abwechselnd die Zahlen auf der rechten Seite in die Berechnung, die den Antworten der Berechnungen auf der linken Seite entspricht, um die Bilder anzuzeigen, die sich hinter dieser Berechnung verbergen. Löschen Sie alle Berechnungen aus der Tabelle, indem Sie alle entsprechenden Ergebnisse hinzufügen.

