Alternativen - Zeplin

MightyText

MightyText

mightytext.net

Text vom Computer. SMS vom Computer. iMessage für Android. Android-SMS vom Computer.

HackMD

HackMD

hackmd.io

Der beste Weg, Ihr Wissen in Markdown zu schreiben und zu teilen.

Abstract

Abstract

abstract.com

Bringen Sie Git-inspirierte Versionskontrolle und Zusammenarbeit in Ihr Designteam. Zentralisieren Sie Designentscheidungen, Feedback und Dateien. Integriert sich in Sketch und Adobe XD.

Monica

Monica

monicahq.com

Mit Monica können Sie sich an alles über Ihre Lieben erinnern.

Super

Super

super.so

Alles, was Sie brauchen, um mit Notion schnelle, funktionale Websites zu erstellen. Benutzerdefinierte Domänen, Designs, Passwortschutz und mehr – kein Code erforderlich.

Team-GPT

Team-GPT

team-gpt.com

Intuitiver GPT-Chat für Ihr gesamtes Unternehmen Team-GPT garantiert die Einführung von ChatGPT für Teams zwischen 2 und 2.000 Personen. Organisieren Sie Wissen, arbeiten Sie zusammen und beherrschen Sie die KI in einem gemeinsamen Arbeitsbereich.

Sympli

Sympli

sympli.io

Designübergabe, Implementierung und Zusammenarbeit für Web- und mobile Produktteams. Sympli funktioniert mit Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio und Xcode.

Charli AI

Charli AI

charli.ai

Werden Sie durch unorganisierte Dateien, Dokumente und Tabellen langsamer? Charlis KI-gestützte App organisiert Ihr digitales Leben in wenigen Minuten für Sie. Melden Sie sich noch heute kostenlos an!

SessionLab

SessionLab

sessionlab.com

Von Ideen bis hin zu kompletten Agenden. Bleiben Sie mit SessionLab konzentriert und kreativ. Das flexibelste Tool zur Sitzungsplanung mit Moderationsbibliothek – Probieren Sie es jetzt aus!

Markup.io

Markup.io

markup.io

Markup.io: Der einfachste Weg, Feedback zu digitalen Inhalten zu hinterlassen – Markup.io

Additor

Additor

additor.io

Bleiben Sie während der Verteilung synchron! Additor hilft Ihrem Team, asynchron und reibungslos zusammenzuarbeiten, basierend auf der einzigen und lebendigen Quelle der Wahrheit. Sie können verschiedene Arten von Inhalten organisieren und teilen und durch die Nachverfolgung von Änderungen und Versi...

Bubbles

Bubbles

usebubbles.com

Eliminieren Sie 38 % der Besprechungen durch schnelles Hin- und Herwechseln von Videos und intelligenten Erinnerungen. Teilen Sie klares Feedback mit zeitbasierten Anmerkungen zur Bildschirmaufzeichnung.

Ayanza

Ayanza

ayanza.com

Suite für intelligente Zusammenarbeit Herausfordernde Zeiten erfordern Innovationen in der Teamproduktivität Bringen Sie das Team in Schwung und erreichen Sie Ziele problemlos. Lassen Sie sich von Ayanza durch den Prozess führen.

Pointagram

Pointagram

pointagram.com

Pointagram, das Gamification-Tool, das Motivation und Teamleistungen steigert. Halten Sie Ihr Team zielorientiert und feiern Sie gemeinsam großartige Leistungen.

Balloon

Balloon

balloon.app

Eine forschungsgestützte Plattform, die Ideen und Feedback freisetzt, indem sie Gruppendenken beseitigt und Stimmen verstärkt. Reduzieren Sie die Besprechungszeit um 70 %.

Sendwin

Sendwin

send.win

Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.

Rolepass

Rolepass

rolepass.io

Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...

Remote Social

Remote Social

remotesocial.io

Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.

LiveDataset

LiveDataset

livedataset.com

LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...

HabitStack

HabitStack

habitstack.com

Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.

Echofin

Echofin

echofin.com

Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...

Conferfly

Conferfly

conferfly.com

Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com

Brandmoxe

Brandmoxe

brandmoxe.com

All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business

Suggestion Ox

Suggestion Ox

suggestionox.com

Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...

Skreenbe

Skreenbe

skreenbe.com

Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...

Pandos

Pandos

pandos.io

Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...

MakeStoryBoard

MakeStoryBoard

makestoryboard.com

MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...

EverAfter

EverAfter

everafter.ai

EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization

Deskfirst

Deskfirst

deskfirst.com

Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.

Sprocket 365

Sprocket 365

sprocket365.com

Sprocket 365 ist eine Erweiterung für SharePoint und bietet eine Bibliothek benutzerdefinierter Webparts und gebrauchsfertiger Tools. Es vereinfacht den Prozess der Entwicklung digitaler Arbeitsplätze und spart Benutzern Zeit, da keine komplexe Codierung und langwierige Entwicklungsprozesse erforder...

