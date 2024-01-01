Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für WizyChat auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.
Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.
Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.
WizyChat is an AI-powered chatbot platform that allows businesses to create custom chatbots trained on their own data. Some of the key features and capabilities include:
* Drag-and-drop visual builder to design chatbots without coding
* Hybrid approach that combines business logic with AI flexibility
* Ability to automatically cover customer journey touchpoints like marketing, sales, and support
* Integration with over 30 popular tools and platforms like Intercom, Zendesk, Zapier, and more
* Smart web crawler that can extract text data even from JavaScript-heavy websites
* Support for over 95 languages and the ability to create powerful AI knowledge bases
* Personalized onboarding help, friendly pricing, and no credit card required to get started
Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit WizyChat verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.