WebCatalog

Alternativen - Truly

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

Tracking und Analyse für Telefonanrufe und Webformulare. Optimieren Sie Ihr Marketing und steigern Sie den ROI Ihrer PPC-, SEO- und Offline-Werbekampagnen.

Vonage

Vonage

vonage.com

Vonage (bürgerlicher Name: Vonage Holdings Corp.) ist ein börsennotierter amerikanischer Anbieter von Cloud-Kommunikation für Unternehmen. Das Unternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, wurde 2001 als Anbieter von Telekommunikationsdiensten für Privathaushalte auf Basis des Voice ove...

smrtPhone

smrtPhone

smrtphone.io

Das intelligenteste Cloud-Telefonsystem und Power-Dialer. smrtPhone ist eine All-in-one-Kommunikationsplattform für vertriebsorientierte Unternehmen. Sprache, Text, Power Dialing, Lead-Management – ​​alles mühelos mit Ihrem CRM-System synchronisiert.

Ringover

Ringover

ringover.com

Richten Sie eine leistungsstarke Anrufplattform ein, die in Ihr CRM integriert ist, über PCs und Smartphones zugänglich ist und weltweit Rufnummern erhält.

CallFire

CallFire

callfire.com

Erweitern Sie Ihr Geschäft mit virtuellen Telefonnummern, IVR, Sprachübertragung, Massen-SMS-Diensten und Power Dialing. Testen Sie CallFire KOSTENLOS!

CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics

calltrackingmetrics.com

Beweisen Sie den ROI. Erhöhen Sie die Conversions. Steigern Sie den Umsatz. Verfolgen Sie jeden Online- und Offline-Lead und ordnen Sie ihn genau der Kampagne zu, die ihn vorantreibt.

Phonexa

Phonexa

phonexa.com

Phonexa ist eine Tracking-Software der Enterprise-Klasse für Performance-, Affiliate- und Partnermarketing. Die Phonexa Suite ist die zugrunde liegende Technologie, die den Lead- und Anruflebenszyklus von Verbrauchern durchläuft und Performance-Marketing-Teams dabei unterstützt, den ROI für Marken ü...

Marchex

Marchex

marchex.com

Marchex, Inc. ist eine 2003 gegründete Aktiengesellschaft mit Sitz in Seattle und mehr als 300 Mitarbeitern. Marchex ist ein Unternehmen für B2B-Anrufe und Konversationsanalysen. Es ist auf den Einsatz künstlicher Intelligenz und maschinellen Lernens zur Analyse von Gesprächsdaten zwischen Unternehm...

Telmetrics

Telmetrics

telmetrics.com

Die proprietäre Anrufmesssoftware (Anrufanalyseplattform) von Telmetrics basiert auf IEEE- und RFC-Standards und verfügt über mehrere Rechenzentren, die auf Verfügbarkeit auf Telekommunikationsniveau und einer fehlertoleranten Architektur basieren und durch vollautomatische Disaster-Recovery-Prozess...

Ruler Analytics

Ruler Analytics

ruleranalytics.com

Ruler Analytics ist eine Marketing-Messungs- und Attributionsplattform, die isolierte Marketing-, Vertriebs-, Umsatz- und Kundendaten verbindet, um: – eine vollständige Trichteransicht Ihrer Customer Journey bereitzustellen – Umsätze auf Kanal-, Kampagnen-, Inhalts- und Keyword-Ebene genau zuzuordne...

Shape Software

Shape Software

setshape.com

Shape ist eine speziell entwickelte Vertriebs- und Marketingautomatisierungssoftware mit vorgefertigten Funktionen, die für jedes Unternehmen konfiguriert werden können. Die benutzerfreundliche Oberfläche stärkt Ihre Teams und konsolidiert alle Aspekte Ihres Unternehmens auf einer KI-Plattform. Shap...

WhatConverts

WhatConverts

whatconverts.com

Lead-Tracking für Marketingagenturen und Kunden Die einzige Lead-Tracking- und Reporting-Software, der Top-PPC- und SEO-Experten vertrauen, um den Wert für ihre Kunden zu steigern.

Cordless

Cordless

cordless.io

Schalten Sie Ihre Sprachinhalte frei. Moderne Telefonie für Kundensupport-Teams. Überbrückung der Lücke zwischen Stimme und Text.

CallSource

CallSource

callsource.com

CallSource ist der Branchenführer für Anrufverfolgung, Lead-Management und Geschäftsanalyselösungen. Maximieren Sie Ihr Marketingbudget und erzielen Sie messbare Ergebnisse.

OnviSource

OnviSource

onvisource.com

Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.

Dialics

Dialics

dialics.com

Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...

AuditCall

AuditCall

auditcall.com

AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...

800response

800response

800response.com

800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...

iovox

iovox

iovox.com

Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.

CallPlease

CallPlease

webapp.callplease.com

CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.

Call iQ

Call iQ

mycalliq.com

How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...

CallAction

CallAction

callaction.co

CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.

Clixtell

Clixtell

clixtell.com

Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...

CallScaler

CallScaler

callscaler.com

CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.

CallGear

CallGear

callgear.ae

Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.

WildJar

WildJar

wildjar.com

WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.

CallRoot

CallRoot

callroot.com

CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.

Hot Prospector

Hot Prospector

hotprospector.com

Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.

Retreaver

Retreaver

retreaver.com

Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...

Nimbata

Nimbata

nimbata.com

Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...

Ringostat

Ringostat

ringostat.com

Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...

Service Fusion

Service Fusion

servicefusion.com

Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...

Calltouch

Calltouch

calltouch.ru

Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...

Infinity Hub

Infinity Hub

infinity.co

Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...

Infinity Portal

Infinity Portal

infinity.co

Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...

Revenue.io

Revenue.io

revenue.io

Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...

800.com

800.com

800.com

At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...

PBXDom

PBXDom

pbxdom.com

Mit PBXDom-Cloud-Berichten können Sie von überall auf der Welt problemlos detaillierte Berichte über Ihre Telefon- oder Callcenter-Aktivitäten erstellen. Es ist keine zusätzliche Software erforderlich. Sie können dies erreichen, indem Sie einen PBXDom-Kollektor installieren und Ihre Telefonanlage od...

Convirza

Convirza

convirza.com

Convirza ist die erste Plattform zur Anrufverfolgung und Anrufoptimierung für Unternehmen. Um dem wachsenden Bedarf an Informationen aus Telefoninteraktionen gerecht zu werden, kombinieren wir die traditionelle Anrufverfolgung mit der leistungsstarken Analyse von Telefonanrufen. Convirza nutzt Sprac...

DCDial

DCDial

dcdial.com

Unsere cloudbasierte Contact-Center-Lösung hilft Unternehmen, Millionen von Kunden über interaktive Text- und Spracheingaben zu erreichen. Unsere hochgradig anpassbare Lösung verfügt über eine intuitive und benutzerfreundliche Oberfläche, die es unseren Kunden ermöglicht, schnell und relativ einfach...

Salesken

Salesken

salesken.ai

Salesken bietet Ihnen eine Play-by-Play-Sichtbarkeit der Leistung Ihrer Vertriebsmitarbeiter bei Anrufen, damit Sie die Kundenbindung verbessern und mehr Geschäfte abschließen können.

Ringba

Ringba

ringba.com

Anrufverfolgung, Zuordnung, Berichterstattung und Analyse für Vermarkter, Digitalagenturen, Callcenter, Pay-per-Call und Leistungsnetzwerke.

Invoca

Invoca

invoca.com

Melden Sie sich an, um auf die Pay-per-Call-Plattform von Invoca zuzugreifen. Werbetreibende erstellen anrufbasierte Kampagnen und Publisher verdienen mehr Provisionen für die Steigerung der Anrufe.

Erkunden

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.