Alternativen - Truly
CallRail
callrail.com
Tracking und Analyse für Telefonanrufe und Webformulare. Optimieren Sie Ihr Marketing und steigern Sie den ROI Ihrer PPC-, SEO- und Offline-Werbekampagnen.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (bürgerlicher Name: Vonage Holdings Corp.) ist ein börsennotierter amerikanischer Anbieter von Cloud-Kommunikation für Unternehmen. Das Unternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, wurde 2001 als Anbieter von Telekommunikationsdiensten für Privathaushalte auf Basis des Voice ove...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
Das intelligenteste Cloud-Telefonsystem und Power-Dialer. smrtPhone ist eine All-in-one-Kommunikationsplattform für vertriebsorientierte Unternehmen. Sprache, Text, Power Dialing, Lead-Management – alles mühelos mit Ihrem CRM-System synchronisiert.
Ringover
ringover.com
Richten Sie eine leistungsstarke Anrufplattform ein, die in Ihr CRM integriert ist, über PCs und Smartphones zugänglich ist und weltweit Rufnummern erhält.
CallFire
callfire.com
Erweitern Sie Ihr Geschäft mit virtuellen Telefonnummern, IVR, Sprachübertragung, Massen-SMS-Diensten und Power Dialing. Testen Sie CallFire KOSTENLOS!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
Beweisen Sie den ROI. Erhöhen Sie die Conversions. Steigern Sie den Umsatz. Verfolgen Sie jeden Online- und Offline-Lead und ordnen Sie ihn genau der Kampagne zu, die ihn vorantreibt.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa ist eine Tracking-Software der Enterprise-Klasse für Performance-, Affiliate- und Partnermarketing. Die Phonexa Suite ist die zugrunde liegende Technologie, die den Lead- und Anruflebenszyklus von Verbrauchern durchläuft und Performance-Marketing-Teams dabei unterstützt, den ROI für Marken ü...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. ist eine 2003 gegründete Aktiengesellschaft mit Sitz in Seattle und mehr als 300 Mitarbeitern. Marchex ist ein Unternehmen für B2B-Anrufe und Konversationsanalysen. Es ist auf den Einsatz künstlicher Intelligenz und maschinellen Lernens zur Analyse von Gesprächsdaten zwischen Unternehm...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
Die proprietäre Anrufmesssoftware (Anrufanalyseplattform) von Telmetrics basiert auf IEEE- und RFC-Standards und verfügt über mehrere Rechenzentren, die auf Verfügbarkeit auf Telekommunikationsniveau und einer fehlertoleranten Architektur basieren und durch vollautomatische Disaster-Recovery-Prozess...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics ist eine Marketing-Messungs- und Attributionsplattform, die isolierte Marketing-, Vertriebs-, Umsatz- und Kundendaten verbindet, um: – eine vollständige Trichteransicht Ihrer Customer Journey bereitzustellen – Umsätze auf Kanal-, Kampagnen-, Inhalts- und Keyword-Ebene genau zuzuordne...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape ist eine speziell entwickelte Vertriebs- und Marketingautomatisierungssoftware mit vorgefertigten Funktionen, die für jedes Unternehmen konfiguriert werden können. Die benutzerfreundliche Oberfläche stärkt Ihre Teams und konsolidiert alle Aspekte Ihres Unternehmens auf einer KI-Plattform. Shap...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
Lead-Tracking für Marketingagenturen und Kunden Die einzige Lead-Tracking- und Reporting-Software, der Top-PPC- und SEO-Experten vertrauen, um den Wert für ihre Kunden zu steigern.
Cordless
cordless.io
Schalten Sie Ihre Sprachinhalte frei. Moderne Telefonie für Kundensupport-Teams. Überbrückung der Lücke zwischen Stimme und Text.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource ist der Branchenführer für Anrufverfolgung, Lead-Management und Geschäftsanalyselösungen. Maximieren Sie Ihr Marketingbudget und erzielen Sie messbare Ergebnisse.
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
Mit PBXDom-Cloud-Berichten können Sie von überall auf der Welt problemlos detaillierte Berichte über Ihre Telefon- oder Callcenter-Aktivitäten erstellen. Es ist keine zusätzliche Software erforderlich. Sie können dies erreichen, indem Sie einen PBXDom-Kollektor installieren und Ihre Telefonanlage od...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza ist die erste Plattform zur Anrufverfolgung und Anrufoptimierung für Unternehmen. Um dem wachsenden Bedarf an Informationen aus Telefoninteraktionen gerecht zu werden, kombinieren wir die traditionelle Anrufverfolgung mit der leistungsstarken Analyse von Telefonanrufen. Convirza nutzt Sprac...
DCDial
dcdial.com
Unsere cloudbasierte Contact-Center-Lösung hilft Unternehmen, Millionen von Kunden über interaktive Text- und Spracheingaben zu erreichen. Unsere hochgradig anpassbare Lösung verfügt über eine intuitive und benutzerfreundliche Oberfläche, die es unseren Kunden ermöglicht, schnell und relativ einfach...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken bietet Ihnen eine Play-by-Play-Sichtbarkeit der Leistung Ihrer Vertriebsmitarbeiter bei Anrufen, damit Sie die Kundenbindung verbessern und mehr Geschäfte abschließen können.
Ringba
ringba.com
Anrufverfolgung, Zuordnung, Berichterstattung und Analyse für Vermarkter, Digitalagenturen, Callcenter, Pay-per-Call und Leistungsnetzwerke.
Invoca
invoca.com
Melden Sie sich an, um auf die Pay-per-Call-Plattform von Invoca zuzugreifen. Werbetreibende erstellen anrufbasierte Kampagnen und Publisher verdienen mehr Provisionen für die Steigerung der Anrufe.