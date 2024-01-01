Alternativen - Together AI
Botpress
botpress.com
Erstellen Sie überraschend schnell ChatGPT-Chatbots 🚀. Der erste Chatbot-Builder der nächsten Generation auf Basis von OpenAI. Erstellen Sie ChatGPT-ähnliche Bots für Ihr Projekt oder Unternehmen, um Dinge zu erledigen. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Die kollaborative Plattform zum Aufbau von KI-Agenten. Teams nutzen Voiceflow, um Chat- oder Sprach-KI-Agenten zu entwerfen, zu testen und zu starten – gemeinsam, schneller und im großen Maßstab.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai ist die führende Full-Stack-KI-, LLM- und Computer-Vision-Produktionsplattform zur Modellierung unstrukturierter Bild-, Video-, Text- und Audiodaten.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Von Datenwissenschaftlern geliebt, von der IT gesteuert. Ihre Komplettlösung für Data Science und ML-Entwicklung, Bereitstellung und Datenpipelines in der Cloud.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Die Computer-Vision-Lösungen von Chooch helfen Unternehmen dabei, die visuelle Überprüfung ihrer Video- und Bilddaten zu automatisieren, um die Bedeutung der nuanciertesten visuellen Elemente zu erkennen und zu verstehen – und das alles in Echtzeit, um umsetzbare Erkenntnisse zu liefern, die Geschäf...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Erstellen Sie in wenigen Minuten leistungsstarke KI-Anwendungen auf der Katonic Generative AI Platform ohne Code. Steigern Sie Ihre Produktivität und die Ihrer Mitarbeiter, verbessern Sie das Kundenerlebnis und tun Sie Dinge, die nur große Unternehmen tun könnten – alles mit der Leistungsfähigkeit d...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverlose Cloud für KI – BentoCloud ist eine vollständig verwaltete Plattform zum Erstellen und Betreiben von KI-Anwendungen und ermöglicht KI-Teams eine agile Produktbereitstellung. BentoML ist die Plattform für Softwareentwickler zum Erstellen von KI-Produkten.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Mit Robust Intelligence können Unternehmen ihre KI-Transformation mit einer automatisierten Lösung zum Schutz vor Sicherheitsbedrohungen absichern. Die Plattform von Robust Intelligence umfasst eine Engine zur Erkennung und Bewertung von Modellschwachstellen sowie zur Empfehlung und Durchsetzung der...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI stellt eine Infrastruktur zum Ausführen, Optimieren und Skalieren generativer KI-Anwendungen bereit. OctoAI sorgt dafür, dass Modelle für Sie arbeiten und nicht umgekehrt. Entwickler erhalten einfachen Zugriff auf eine effiziente KI-Infrastruktur, sodass sie die von ihnen ausgewählten Modelle...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics bietet eine revolutionäre KI-Plattform, die es Ihnen leicht macht, Data Science für Ihr Unternehmen zu nutzen, ohne die Barrieren von Ressourcen und Infrastruktur. Unternehmen jeder Größe, vom Start-up bis zum Konzern, können die Qualetics-Plattform nutzen, um komplexe Geschäftsprobleme zu...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry ist ein Cloud-natives PaaS für Teams für maschinelles Lernen, mit dem sie ML/LLM-Anwendungen schneller, skalierbarer und kosteneffizienter auf ihrer eigenen Cloud-/On-Prem-Infrastruktur mit den richtigen Governance-Kontrollen erstellen, bereitstellen und versenden können, sodass sie 90 e...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI treibt die GenAI-Einführung in Unternehmen voran. Wir werden von Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars und anderen namhaften Investoren unterstützt TuneChat: Unsere Chat-App basiert auf Open-Source-Modellen TuneStudio: Unser Spielplatz für Entwickler zur Feina...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Erstellen Sie bessere, differenziertere KI-Produkte. Ein kollaborativer cloudbasierter Arbeitsbereich für die schnelle Iteration von GenAI-Produkten.
Aporia
aporia.com
Nutzen Sie die ML Observability von Aporia, um Abweichungen und Modellverschlechterungen zu erkennen, die Modellverwaltung zu zentralisieren, Vorhersagen zu erläutern und Ihre ML-Modelle in der Produktion zu verbessern.