Alternativen - Together AI

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Erstellen Sie überraschend schnell ChatGPT-Chatbots 🚀. Der erste Chatbot-Builder der nächsten Generation auf Basis von OpenAI. Erstellen Sie ChatGPT-ähnliche Bots für Ihr Projekt oder Unternehmen, um Dinge zu erledigen. 🎯

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Die kollaborative Plattform zum Aufbau von KI-Agenten. Teams nutzen Voiceflow, um Chat- oder Sprach-KI-Agenten zu entwerfen, zu testen und zu starten – gemeinsam, schneller und im großen Maßstab.

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Clarifai ist die führende Full-Stack-KI-, LLM- und Computer-Vision-Produktionsplattform zur Modellierung unstrukturierter Bild-, Video-, Text- und Audiodaten.

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

Von Datenwissenschaftlern geliebt, von der IT gesteuert. Ihre Komplettlösung für Data Science und ML-Entwicklung, Bereitstellung und Datenpipelines in der Cloud.

Chooch

Chooch

chooch.ai

Die Computer-Vision-Lösungen von Chooch helfen Unternehmen dabei, die visuelle Überprüfung ihrer Video- und Bilddaten zu automatisieren, um die Bedeutung der nuanciertesten visuellen Elemente zu erkennen und zu verstehen – und das alles in Echtzeit, um umsetzbare Erkenntnisse zu liefern, die Geschäf...

Katonic.ai

Katonic.ai

katonic.ai

Erstellen Sie in wenigen Minuten leistungsstarke KI-Anwendungen auf der Katonic Generative AI Platform ohne Code. Steigern Sie Ihre Produktivität und die Ihrer Mitarbeiter, verbessern Sie das Kundenerlebnis und tun Sie Dinge, die nur große Unternehmen tun könnten – alles mit der Leistungsfähigkeit d...

BentoCloud

BentoCloud

bentoml.com

Serverlose Cloud für KI – BentoCloud ist eine vollständig verwaltete Plattform zum Erstellen und Betreiben von KI-Anwendungen und ermöglicht KI-Teams eine agile Produktbereitstellung. BentoML ist die Plattform für Softwareentwickler zum Erstellen von KI-Produkten.

Vocode

Vocode

vocode.dev

Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...

Vext

Vext

vextapp.com

Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...

PromptPrivacy

PromptPrivacy

promptprivacy.com

Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...

Promptly

Promptly

trypromptly.com

A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.

Predibase

Predibase

predibase.com

Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...

Preamble

Preamble

preamble.com

Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.

PentaPrompt

PentaPrompt

pentaprompt.com

PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.

Opentune

Opentune

opentune.ai

Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...

MarkovML

MarkovML

markovml.com

At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...

Lakera

Lakera

lakera.ai

Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...

GradientJ

GradientJ

gradientj.com

GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.

Defog

Defog

defog.ai

Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.

CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI

calypsoai.com

As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...

ASKtoAI

ASKtoAI

asktoai.com

ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.

Archie

Archie

archie.8base.com

Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...

Insighto.ai

Insighto.ai

insighto.ai

Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...

GPTGuard.ai

GPTGuard.ai

gptguard.ai

Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.

FinetuneDB

FinetuneDB

finetunedb.com

FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.

AICamp

AICamp

aicamp.so

With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.

Robust Intelligence

Robust Intelligence

robustintelligence.com

Mit Robust Intelligence können Unternehmen ihre KI-Transformation mit einer automatisierten Lösung zum Schutz vor Sicherheitsbedrohungen absichern. Die Plattform von Robust Intelligence umfasst eine Engine zur Erkennung und Bewertung von Modellschwachstellen sowie zur Empfehlung und Durchsetzung der...

OctoAI

OctoAI

octo.ai

OctoAI stellt eine Infrastruktur zum Ausführen, Optimieren und Skalieren generativer KI-Anwendungen bereit. OctoAI sorgt dafür, dass Modelle für Sie arbeiten und nicht umgekehrt. Entwickler erhalten einfachen Zugriff auf eine effiziente KI-Infrastruktur, sodass sie die von ihnen ausgewählten Modelle...

Qualetics

Qualetics

qualetics.com

Qualetics bietet eine revolutionäre KI-Plattform, die es Ihnen leicht macht, Data Science für Ihr Unternehmen zu nutzen, ohne die Barrieren von Ressourcen und Infrastruktur. Unternehmen jeder Größe, vom Start-up bis zum Konzern, können die Qualetics-Plattform nutzen, um komplexe Geschäftsprobleme zu...

TrueFoundry

TrueFoundry

truefoundry.com

TrueFoundry ist ein Cloud-natives PaaS für Teams für maschinelles Lernen, mit dem sie ML/LLM-Anwendungen schneller, skalierbarer und kosteneffizienter auf ihrer eigenen Cloud-/On-Prem-Infrastruktur mit den richtigen Governance-Kontrollen erstellen, bereitstellen und versenden können, sodass sie 90 e...

Tune AI

Tune AI

tunehq.ai

Tune AI treibt die GenAI-Einführung in Unternehmen voran. Wir werden von Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars und anderen namhaften Investoren unterstützt TuneChat: Unsere Chat-App basiert auf Open-Source-Modellen TuneStudio: Unser Spielplatz für Entwickler zur Feina...

Autoblocks

Autoblocks

autoblocks.ai

Erstellen Sie bessere, differenziertere KI-Produkte. Ein kollaborativer cloudbasierter Arbeitsbereich für die schnelle Iteration von GenAI-Produkten.

Aporia

Aporia

aporia.com

Nutzen Sie die ML Observability von Aporia, um Abweichungen und Modellverschlechterungen zu erkennen, die Modellverwaltung zu zentralisieren, Vorhersagen zu erläutern und Ihre ML-Modelle in der Produktion zu verbessern.

