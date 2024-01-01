Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für The Local Switzerland auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

The Local ist das größte englischsprachige Nachrichtennetzwerk in Europa mit sechs Millionen Lesern jeden Monat. Unsere unterhaltsame Mischung aus täglichen Nachrichten, Wirtschaftsnachrichten und Features hat die Website zu einer unverzichtbaren Lektüre für ausländische Fachleute in Europa gemacht.

Website: thelocal.ch

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit The Local Switzerland verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.