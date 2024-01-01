Tax Credit Providers - Beliebteste Apps
Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.
Gusto
gusto.com
Die People-Plattform von Gusto hilft Unternehmen wie Ihrem, Ihr fleißiges Team einzubinden, zu bezahlen, zu versichern und zu unterstützen. Gehaltsabrechnung, Sozialleistungen und mehr.
Pilot
pilot.com
Konzentrieren Sie sich auf Ihr Geschäft und wissen Sie, dass sich unsere erfahrenen Buchhalter, unterstützt von Software-Superkräften, um Ihre Bücher kümmern.
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
F&E-Steuergutschriften für Startups in der Frühphase. neo.tax ist die einfachste und genaueste Steuererklärungssoftware, die jemals entwickelt wurde. Startups im Frühstadium können die Steuergutschrift für Forschung und Entwicklung innerhalb von 10 Minuten beantragen und zahlen nur 10 % des Cashba...
TaxCredible
taxcredible.com
TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.
Clarus R+D
clarusrd.com
The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud bietet die beste Full-Stack-Finanzfunktion für wachstumsstarke Startups. Finanzmanager und leistungsstarke Software bieten beispiellose Buchhaltung, F&E-Steuergutschriften und Finanzdienstleistungen für Startups. Jedes Startup erhält Zugriff auf unsere Software, die Finanzberichte ...